Realme has now announced the Realme 7 5G, a refreshed version of the Realme 7 with 5G capabilities. It is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and the device retains the 120Hz display from the regular version. The device sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen and has quad-rear cameras. Realme had said earlier about bringing a 5G version of its popular Realme 7, and it has released the same now.

Realme 7 5G Price and Availability

The Realme 7 5G is priced at £279 (around Rs. 27,500) and is only available in the UK as of now. The device comes in two colors – Mist Blue and Flash Silver. It will be sold in the UK starting from 27th November and will feature special discounts in the Black Friday Sales. Realme has not yet announced the availability of Realme 7 5G in other markets with subject to 5G connectivity.

Realme 7 5G Specifications

The Realme 7 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen and runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. The display has the same 120Hz refresh rate as from the regular Realme 7 with a touch sampling rate of 180Hz with a hole-punch design. The device is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 800U chipset, a 5G enabled chipset with four ARM Cortex A-76 cores and four Cortex A-55 cores. It is coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB of storage onboard, which can be expanded using the dedicated micro-SD card slot.

The Realme 7 5G comes with quad-rear cameras. A primary 48MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, secondary 8MP ultra-wide lens with the vision of 119-degrees, the third camera is a 2MP macro sensor along with a 2MP monochrome sensor as the fourth camera. The rear cameras are equipped with a single LED flash. The selfie camera is housed by the hole-punch display and is a 16MP shooter. Realme UI camera app will offer a lot of face filters, portrait modes, video stabilization, and other features as well.

The Realme 7 5G, is of course compatible with SA/NSA 5G standards and also comes with 4G LTE connectivity. It also supports dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with a 3.5-mm headphone jack. The Realme 7 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Realme bundles the fast charger in the box.

The device also has support for Dolby Atmos. It weighs around 195 grams and has an overall footprint of 162.2mm x 75.1mm x 9.1 mm. The Realme 7 5G remains exclusive to the UK markets as of now as 5G connectivity is still not widespread across the Globe. Realme also said that it plans to release several 5G devices in upcoming times for global markets.