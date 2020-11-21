Xiaomi debuted the 33W fast charging technology in India with the Redmi Note 9 Pro. We saw several devices launched by the company following Note 9 Pro that came with 33W fast charging, like the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, and even a device from its fellow brand, the POCO X3. Xiaomi used to bundle the 33W fast charging adapter in the box with these respective devices, and now it has started selling it separately. The company calls it mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 Charger Combo, the word combo as the package also contains a USB Type-C cable inside.

Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 Charger – Price and Availability

The new Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 Charger Combo is priced at Rs. 999/- and is available in White color. It can be purchased only from Mi.com as of now. Xiaomi has not clarified the availability of this charge on other online stores or authorized Mi Retail Stores.

Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 Charger – Details

The 33W SonicCharge 2.0 adapter is rated for a maximum power output of 33 watts. It is also cross-compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and offers various output ratios like 5V-3A / 9V-2A / 9V-3A / 12V-1.5A / 12V-2.25A / 20V-1.32A / 11V-3A. This ensures that this adapter can charge devices that support 18W and 27W fast charging. The adapter comes with multiple levels of circuit protection and can withstand voltage spikes up to 380 volts.

The combo also includes a standard 1.2 meters long USB Type-C cable. The adapter also comes with temperature control to ensure safety while fast charging your devices. For reference, the 33W fast charging of the POCO X3 can charge its 6000mAh battery in around 100 minutes. This means that devices with a battery capacity of 4000mAh – 5000mAh should be charged in around 70 minutes, which we have seen on the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

