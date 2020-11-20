The Sony Alpha 7C is one of the most anticipated cameras by video producers as it’s the younger sibling of the A7iii and offers similar quality at a lower price. The Sony Alpha 7C is the ‘World’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera with SEL2860 Zoom Lens’ as per the company. The A7C can shoot videos in 4K with minimal noise and is capable of AI-driven object tracking in real-time. It also features an LCD touch screen with improved sensitivity as compared to other cameras.

Sony Alpha A7C – Price and Availability

The Sony Alpha A7C is priced at Rs. 1,67,990/- for the body only. The set with the new SEL2860 Zoom Kit Lens takes the price up to Rs. 1,96,990/- The camera will be available for purchase across all Sony Centres, Alpha Flagship stores, ShopatSC.com and major retail outlets across India.

The SEL2860 kit lens is only available with the body as a set, as of now. Sony says that the lens can also be purchased separately starting from January.

The Indian pricing of the Sony A7C is absurd, as it carries a price tag which is more than the Sony A7iii which costs Rs. 1,40,000/- in India. The A7C is a cut-down version of the A7iii and costs less in every other market across the globe, but it’s the opposite here in India with the A7C priced more premium.

Sony Alpha A7C Specifications

The Sony Alpha A7C features a 35mm full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor with 24.2 megapixels. The camera features the BIONZ X image processor that can produce images within an ISO range of 100 to 51200. The full-frame camera can capture images in JPEG format and RAW videos using the Sony ARW 2.3 format. The maximum image resolution can scale up to 6000×4000 pixels. The camera also offers a plethora of modes for capturing images such as RAW, JPEG in both compressed and uncompressed formats. It also has Auto HDR that can be used manually by the user.

The Sony Alpha A7C can sport SD, SDHC, and SDXC memory cards with both UHS-I and UHS-II compliance. The camera also comes with support for Fast Hybrid Auto Focus, phase detection, 1200 zone evaluative metering, histogram gauge, grids, focus check, and more. The touchscreen present here has a TFT panel with a 3-inch size that can swivel around 180-degrees.

The batteries provided here are the NP-FZ100 that can capture 680 images with the viewfinder, 740 images with the LCD screen and around 140 minutes of video recording, as per Sony. The Sony Alpha A7C comes with a USB 3.2 Type-C port with transfer speeds over 5Gbps. It also gas Bluetooth, and WiFi that can be used for FTP and also comes with a 3.5mm jack. The body of the camera weighs 509 grams with an overall footprint of 124mm x 71mm x 59mm.