Nikon has officially announced a refresh to the Coolpix P900 superzoom camera, and while the newly unveiled Coolpix P950 won’t be the most powerful in the lineup when it comes to the zoom, it still is able to offer 83x zoom power, which is equal to 2000mm on 35mm cameras. The strongest in the lineup, still, is the Coolpix P1000 that has the equivalent of 3000mm.

While there is the optical zoom possible for up to 2000mm, there is something called the Dynamic Fine Zoom that helps enhance the digital zoom to effectively take it to 4000mm. Of course, while zooming in, the shakes are pretty much possible and that’s why Nikon has given the Dual Detect Optical Vibration Reduction to help zoom and take stable shots even when the camera is handheld.

The Nikon Coolpix P950 packs a 16-megapixel 1/2.3 inch sensor that is not changed from its predecessor, but there is a much better viewfinder included this time, with the 2.4 million dot EVF which is a higher resolution. The Vari-angle LCD display makes it easy to view the frame from multiple angles, even including the front of the camera.

Also, the major change here is for the videographers as the new camera brings in the support for 4K videos at 30 fps, which should be ideal enough for the high-resolution wildlife videos. What remains the same from the P900 is also the possibility of capturing photos at up to 7 fps, the support for RAW/JPEG images, and ISO of up to 6400.

To make it easier for the zooming enthusiasts, there are dedicated modes for Bird watching and Moon capturing, and they can be easily selected from the mode dial. There are other features like Target Finding Autofocus and Subject Tracking, and the smart portrait system helps in fixing red-eye, improve autofocus when capturing faces, and there are modes to make portraits better.

The connectivity is with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and Nikon has SnapBridge app support given here to transfer the captures with a smart device for sharing onto the social media.

The Nikon Coolpix P950 is going to be available in February and the price is set at $800.