While the CES 2020 was filled with multiple brands offering multiple true wireless earbuds in several price categories, Amazfit thought to do something different by launching a pair of earbuds that help you get a peaceful sleep. Named as the ZenBuds, these earbuds have a set of music that would be played when you wear them, and the users cannot have their own music played on them. The reason for that is the choice of music here. The library includes only the soothing tracks that help induce sleep.

These are noise-blocking earbuds that are specially designed to reduce distracting noises and playing relaxing sounds. Meanwhile, the smart sleep monitoring function analyses your sleep quality each night, helping you form healthy sleeping habits. They fit snugly in the ears, and the ergonomic design offers assistance for a peaceful sleep. Of course, since they are made only with a specific purpose, expect them to not be smart enough for any other functionality, and even the volume of the music being played can be toggled only in the app.

The best part of these earbuds is the 1.78-gram weight of each earbud with the medium bud included, making them super light and not feeling like something heavy on the ears that you might otherwise want to remove before you get to sleep.

These earbuds have monitoring of sleep position, sleep quality and pattern, and they also monitor your heart rate, and they would also work as your personal alarm with a gentle alarm tone increasing gradually. The battery life offered is 8 hours and then the rotatable charging case offers further 56 hours of power.

While you might not be able to take calls, play music, or do anything else, these are made only for your help in better sleep and are perfect for the insomniacs and people with sleep disturbances. The pricing is not known yet, but they are expected to launch in the market in February.

Amazfit PowerBuds

While the Amazfit ZenBuds were all about sleep-inducing and tracking, the actual earbuds that you would want to have for regular usage are the Amazfit PowerBuds, launched at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. These are powerful with the features, and with the water ingress protection, rated at IP55 making them safe while it’s raining, or even in the shower.

Having the Huami’s PPG heart rate sensor, the PowerBuds monitor your heart rate during sports and notify you if you are crossing any preset warning value. Also, while the regular usage is all there, these are made for fitness enthusiasts with the Magnetic Sport Ear Hooks that are firm and comfortable, to sit within the ear and keep them stable during workouts, and these can be removed and stored in the charging case itself when you don’t want to use them.

Through ENC dual-microphone noise reduction technology, the Amazfit Powerbuds receive clear sound, effectively inhibit other interruptive ambient sounds, and efficiently reduce noise, making calls clearer. But if you still didn’t want to miss out on some environmental noise, you can activate the ambient sound enhancement and be aware of the surroundings.

The earbuds are touch receptive and thus, there are several functions possible with the single and double tap on both the earbuds with play/pause, answer/hang up, ambient sound enhancement, and even activate the voice assistant, which has support from Siri, Google Assistant, and XiaoAI.

The earbuds themselves have a battery life of about 8 hours, and add 16 hours more with the charging case, giving it a total of 24 hours of battery life when you are away from the charger.

The Amazfit PowerBuds are $99 and they come in White, Black, and Yellow options. Stay tuned for more coverage of CES 2020.