Logitech announced the G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse today, a successor to the popular Logitech G Pro Wireless. The G Pro X now weighs just 63 grams, making it 25% lighter than the G Pro Wireless. It features the new Hero 25K sensor that has a DPI range from 100 to 25,400. The new mouse also supports PowerPlay wireless charging, with new materials used for the feet of the mouse providing a smooth movement.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight – Price and Availability

The Logitech G Pro X is announced only in the United States as of now. It is priced at $149 (around ₹11,000) and comes in black and white colors. It will be sold on several online and offline platforms in the US. Logitech has not unveiled details about the international availability of the G Pro X Superlight yet.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Specifications

This wireless mouse from Logitech is aimed at gamers looking for lightweight form factor and great performance. It features the latest Hero 25K sensor with a DPI range of 100 to 25,400. It comes equipped with a 32-bit ARM microprocessor and weighs just 63 grams overall. The mouse lacks any sort of RGB lighting and comes in a matte finish.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight has a polling rate of 1000Hz, which means that the mouse will report it’s a position to your computer system a total of 1000 times every second. The mouse comes with 5 fully programmable buttons, that can be customized with the Logitech software. The mouse also comes with onboard memory to store profile information, DPI, and button settings for a plug-and-play experience on any system.

Logitech says that the new mouse uses Lightspeed Wireless technology to connect with the receiver, for a real-time mouse cursor movement. The mouse has PTFE feet for smooth movement during gaming and comes with additional grip stickers for the buttons, which can be applied or removed by the user.

The battery life of the Logitech G Pro X Wireless Superlight is rated for 70 hours and it can also charge wirelessly with Powerplay Wireless Charging, which means that the mouse can charge itself when you place it on a wireless charging mousepad even while using the mouse. The overall dimensions are 125mm x 63.5mm x 40mm