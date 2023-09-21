Overdare, a metaverse video game teased by PUBG developer Krafton

Krafton, the renowned South Korean game developer recognized for the global sensation PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is poised to enter the competition with Roblox through its latest venture, as reported by The Korea Economic Daily, a prominent business newspaper.

According to the report, the forthcoming video game, previously known as Project Migaloo but now called Overdare, is in development in collaboration with Naver Z, a metaverse division of South Korea’s internet conglomerate, Naver Corp. Overdare is envisioned as a mobile-based user-generated content (UGC) platform, positioning itself to rival The Sandbox and Roblox, both well-known building video games. The game metaverse will also feature user-created games, live concerts, and exclusive items.

The game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 and incorporate generative artificial intelligence, though specific details about the latter remain undisclosed. As per the report, Overdare will empower players to personalize their digital avatars and engage in chat with friends.

Additional reports, citing Krafton’s statement, suggest that the video game will be built upon the Settlus blockchain network. This blockchain is purportedly intended to establish a “create-to-earn” in-game economy that supports non-fungible tokens (NFTs). At the time of writing, neither Krafton nor Naver Z has made an official public announcement regarding this development. According to The Korea Economic Daily, Krafton intends to reveal more comprehensive information about the video game in December 2023.

In March 2022, Krafton entered into a partnership with Solana to introduce products on the network. This collaboration involved Solana Labs assisting the game developer with game design and marketing. However, it appears that Krafton has decided not to utilize Solana for its upcoming project as the Cosmos-based Settlus blockchain that Krafton recently launched is the one that will be used for it.