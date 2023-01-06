Genshin Impact surpasses $4bn in lifetime revenue, in 2 years

Within two years of its launch, one of the most successful mobile games of all time, Genshin Impact has reported a total revenue of over $4bn despite being a free-to-play game, to begin with. The data from Sensor Tower indicates that the game is generating over a billion dollars in revenue each year, and the game is vastly popular in regions like China and Japan.

The presence of this game in China and Japan comes as no surprise because these are the markets where mobile gaming has been the most popular category. Reuters tech correspondent Josh Ye noted that it was about $4.1bn in microtransaction revenues on mobiles.

Genshin Impact isn’t only a mobile game, but also a popular one on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Sony has made its fair share of earnings from this game on the console segment, where this game was ranked second, after Fortnite, in the total earnings clocked at $2bn in the financial year 2021.

Chinese game developer MiHoYo is the one behind the development of Genshin Impact, and it reportedly had over 5000 employees in 2022. The team has been involved in creating several famous gaming titles including Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, Tears of Themis, and Honkai: Star Rail. Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG. In the game, set forth on a journey across a fantasy world called Teyvat.

Markets breakdown: China (34.6%, $1.4B) > Japan (23.2%, $960M) > U.S. (16.4%, $680M) > Korea (6.1%, $250M). pic.twitter.com/20aTEDcTa5 — Josh Ye (@TheRealJoshYe) December 30, 2022

According to the report from Josh Ye, MiHoYo paid 1.8 billion yuan in tax, and for the income generated, more than half of it is reported to be from overseas markets.