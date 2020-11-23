Human life has been getting integrated with technology to extents we could never have imagined a decade ago. With more and more applications and services using different forms of automation for an enriched user experience, it gets excessive at times where a short cheat is something everyone would enjoy. Such is the thing with applications that use GPS locations for providing services. Spoofing your location on Android has been easy ever since, but difficult on the iOS counterpart. And here’s where Dr. Fone’s Virtual Location for iOS jumps in for the same. We have come up with a short yet simple tutorial on How to fake GPS location on your iOS device!

Firstly, you will need a Laptop or a Desktop Computer (compatible with both macOS and Windows) with the Dr. Fone Virtual Location software installed, which you can download from here. Then download the Dr. Fone – Virtual Location application on your iOS device from the Apple App Store. In fact, we’ve tried a few options before finalizing this as the best solution for setting up fake location on iPhone.

You can use this technique in 3 ways

1) Teleporting anywhere instantly

2) Simulate a fake movement between two points

3) Simulating a fake path across multiple points

In all three scenarios, you need to keep the Dr. Fone – Virtual Location application open on your iOS device with the software running on your computer. Synchronize both of your devices with the simple on-screen instructions. You can also use the Joystick Mode to simulate your movement in all the above-mentioned ways, more on it below.

1) Teleporting anywhere instantly

Step 1: On your computer, click on the ‘Virtual Location’ option, and connect your iOS device to your computer. You will be prompted with a welcome screen, click on ‘Get Started’.

Step 2: The software will show your current location, if it does not show your current location properly then click on the ‘Center On’ button in the lower right corner. Now it will show your current location.

Step 3: Click on the third icon in the upper right corner to enable the ‘Teleport Mode’. Once done, search for your desired location in the search bar. Click on ‘Go’ to finalize your destination.

Step 4: Once the software detects your final location, it will prompt you with the point on the map. Click ‘Move Here’ to proceed.

That’s it, you have successfully spoofed your location to your selected point. You can confirm the same by looking at the location on your iOS device.

2) Simulate a fake movement between two points

If you have just opened your software on the computer, then follow the first two steps from the above tutorial.

Step 1: Click on the first icon at the top right corner of your screen to enable the ‘One-Stop Mode’

Step 2: You can manually select any destination, or use the search bar to search for your location. Once selected, a popup box will show you how far you are from the selected location.

Step 3: You can choose between three speeds – Walking, Cycling, and Driving. Drag the slider to adjust your speed.

Step 4: Click on ‘Move Here’ in the popup box. You can select the number of times you want to go back and forth between the two places. Once set, click on ‘March’ to start simulating the movement.

That’s it. Your location will be spoofed as per your selected points.

3) Simulating a fake path across multiple points

We assume you are the screen shown below, else follow Step 1 and Step 2 from the first tutorial.

Step 1: Click on the 2nd option to the top right of your screen. This enables the ‘Multi-Stop Mode’.

Step 2: One by one, select the points through which you want to disguise your location in a path. You can manually set the location or simply use the search bar.

Step 3: The final point will show you the total distance that will be covered in that path. Drag the slider on the bottom of the screen to select speeds between Walking, Cycling, or Driving. Click on ‘Move Here’ once you have selected your speed.

Step 4: If you want to specify the number of times you want to loop around this route, you can set it from the popup shown now. Once done, click on ‘Move Here’ and your location will keep changing in your selected path at your choice of speed.

Joystick control for location spoofing

The joystick control can be used in all 3 ways of location spoofing. You can use the joystick in two ways – Automatic and Manual.

– In Automatic Mode, your location will start moving automatically in an auto-run format at your selected speed and you can use standard WASD controls on your computer to adjust the path.

– In Manual Mode, there’s no auto-run. You can use the WASD controls on your keyboard to manually adjust the location at your selected speed.

So this was a very simple tutorial on changing your location virtually on your iOS device.