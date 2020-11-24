We have always said that if you ever want to buy an OnePlus device, just pick the latest one available from the company as OnePlus is very quick to launch a successor with refreshed specifications. It’s been just a month since the launch of the OnePlus 8T, and here we already have some leaked CAD-based renders of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro. Well, these are just leaks from certain sources, so do take this information with a grain of salt, but here’s what we know about the OnePlus 9 Pro as of now.

As per a collaborative post between OnLeaks and Voice, leaked CAD renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro were showcased on both of their Twitter handles. Steve McFly aka OnLeaks has been a very old and established person in the Global Tech Community known for exclusive leaks of upcoming electronic gadgets. As per the renders, the upcoming OnePlus device will have a design very similar to the existing OnePlus 8T. A glass-sandwich body with hole-punch display and square-shaped camera module to it is back.

For specifications, the device will surely have the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 875 which will be the world’s first mobile processor based on a 5nm architecture. Renders suggest the display size be 6.7-inches and looking at the track record of OnePlus, it is expected to be a Quad HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display scanner. The refresh rate of the display is still not known yet.

The battery is speculated to be of 4510mAh battery, which will support the existing 65W Warp Charge. OnePlus is known to pick charging technologies from its fellow brand OPPO, which had teased about a 125W charging recently. We are not sure whether OnePlus will pull off a surprise package by including this new charging technology in their upcoming series, but the Warp Charge 65 is something to stay as the new technology is still under development.

Pricing details of the newer OnePlus devices are still not known. It’s too early to judge anything about the OnePlus 9 series. Again, leaks are just leaks and the final product may completely vary from the renders. As of now, rumours suggest that OnePlus 9 series will consist of two devices, OnePlus 9 (LE2210, LE2117, LE2119) and OnePlus 9 Pro (LE2120, LE2127). The devices are expected to be launched around March next year as that’s the time when OnePlus announces its new devices every year.