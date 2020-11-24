Google has been spotted testing a new application called Task Mate in India, which rewards users for doing certain tasks. This sounds very similar to the existing Google Opinion Rewards app which pays users money in the form of Google Play Credits by answering short surveys. The Task Mate app however is completely different and allows users to withdraw money directly in their bank accounts in Indian Rupees. The app will pay users for completing certain tasks like taking pictures of businesses, recording a video of a public place, and more.

The Task Mate app is very similar to Google Opinion Rewards, and we can say that it’s an advanced version of the same. The app asks users to take images of certain businesses, record short videos, transcribe sentences, and many such things. This can also be referred to as a paid Crowdsource program where Google will pay users for collecting data of certain places, which will be later used for various purposes such as Google Maps, advertising suggestions, and more.

Google asks users to complete simple tasks like

Clicking a picture of a local business

Record videos of public services

Similpify signs in public places

Transcribe texts in local languages, etc.

The app will pay Indian users in the local currency, that is Indian Rupees. Users can withdraw this money directly into any bank account or digital wallet at no extra cost. When the user has enough credits in his account, he/she can simply transfer the money into the preferred payment choice by just a single tap. Bank accounts or wallets need to register with the app at the time of starting this service.

As of now, the Task Mate app is in a beta-testing phase available only to select users. The beta testing is again invite-only which means that users cannot try the service by installing the APK manually, as the service will refuse to start if your account is not eligible. The beta program is currently full and Google is not accepting new applications as of now.

Once the testing is complete, Google will surely release this app publicly in India. This will be rewarding not just for users but also for small businesses who can increase their reach by using Google’s popular online platforms such as Maps and Search, benefiting both the business and the users.