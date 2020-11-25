India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat movement is gaining good pace now after the push by our Honorable PM Narendra Modi, after which we are witnessing the rise of applications and services developed in India. A website named Tooter has been spotted on the web, where you can post ‘Toots’ and has a user interface very similar to Twitter. This is not just any normal service developed by certain individuals but a fully-fledged website backed by Government Officials as Public Icons like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Virat Kohli, Sadhguru and many more already have verified accounts on this platform.

The website Tooter.in welcomes users with a sign-up page that says Welcome to a Swadeshi Social Network under Swadeshi Andolan 2.0. However, on trying to make a new account the website returns with an error. It looks like the service is not open for all users as of now, and no government officials have commented about Tooter. There’s also an Android application available for download on the Google Play Store, which looks to be functional as reported by certain users.

Coming to the user-interface, it is very similar to Twitter with the almost same set of features and even GUI. Options like Like, Comment, Repost, and Quote are available for individual ‘Toots’. The actual character limit of a single Toot is not yet specified but is expected to be around the similar 280-ish mark of Twitter.

What’s interesting here is that a user on Twitter has posted quite a few details about this disguised website. It also mentions an annual PRO Subscription that costs Rs. 1000/- per year. PRO users get certain perks such as a Pro Badge, a verification box, scheduling posts, editing options like bold/italics/underline, and more.

The website says that Tooter is completely funded by the public and does not have any financial aid from GOI. The service is still not officially announced by any person, nor any government body. With verified accounts of political leaders like Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari, and many more and even actors like Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu with active posts, the service is very unlikely to be a hoax and we may just see the official launch very soon.