The Government of India has announced a new list of 43 mobile applications that will be banned in the country. The list includes four major apps of the Chinese giant AliExpress, a platform popular for its wholesale and retail sales across the globe. The center said that the banned apps posed a threat to the data and privacy of Indian users and hence will be banned.

The official statement from the Government states that “Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps”

This is the third time that the GOI has banned applications in the country, the first wave came in June which saw the ban of 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. The second list was released in nearly September with 199 apps which included the popular game PUBG Mobile. This third list contains 59 apps of Chinese origin, which sees the ban on AliExpress this time.

The reason behind the ban is the sovereignty, integrity, and safety of Indian users. These applications were a threat to Indian users’ data, as per the Indian IT Ministry and Government Officials.

The list of all the banned applications is as follows –

1) AliSuppliers Mobile App

2) Alibaba Workbench

3) AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living

4) Alipay Cashier

5) Lalamove India – Delivery App

6) Drive with Lalamove India

7) Snack Video

8) CamCard – Business Card Reader

9) CamCard – BCR (Western)

10) Soul- Follow the soul to find you

11) Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

12) Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

13) WeDate-Dating App

14) Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

15) Adore App

16) TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App

17) TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App

18) ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

19) DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

20) AsianDate: find Asian singles

21) FlirtWish: chat with singles

22) Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

23) Tubit: Live Streams

24) WeWorkChina

25) First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

26) Rela – Lesbian Social Network

27) Cashier Wallet

28) MangoTV

29) MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

30) WeTV – TV version

31) WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More

32) WeTV Lite

33) Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

34) Taobao Live

35) DingTalk

36) Identity V

37) Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

38) BoxStar (Early Access)

39) Heroes Evolved

40) Happy Fish

41) Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

42) Munchkin Match: magic home building

43) Conquista Online II

After releasing the list of banned applications, an official government body said that