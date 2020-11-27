The Government of India has announced a new list of 43 mobile applications that will be banned in the country. The list includes four major apps of the Chinese giant AliExpress, a platform popular for its wholesale and retail sales across the globe. The center said that the banned apps posed a threat to the data and privacy of Indian users and hence will be banned.
The official statement from the Government states that “Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps”
This is the third time that the GOI has banned applications in the country, the first wave came in June which saw the ban of 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. The second list was released in nearly September with 199 apps which included the popular game PUBG Mobile. This third list contains 59 apps of Chinese origin, which sees the ban on AliExpress this time.
The reason behind the ban is the sovereignty, integrity, and safety of Indian users. These applications were a threat to Indian users’ data, as per the Indian IT Ministry and Government Officials.
The list of all the banned applications is as follows –
1) AliSuppliers Mobile App
2) Alibaba Workbench
3) AliExpress – Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4) Alipay Cashier
5) Lalamove India – Delivery App
6) Drive with Lalamove India
7) Snack Video
8) CamCard – Business Card Reader
9) CamCard – BCR (Western)
10) Soul- Follow the soul to find you
11) Chinese Social – Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
12) Date in Asia – Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
13) WeDate-Dating App
14) Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
15) Adore App
16) TrulyChinese – Chinese Dating App
17) TrulyAsian – Asian Dating App
18) ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
19) DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20) AsianDate: find Asian singles
21) FlirtWish: chat with singles
22) Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
23) Tubit: Live Streams
24) WeWorkChina
25) First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
26) Rela – Lesbian Social Network
27) Cashier Wallet
28) MangoTV
29) MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
30) WeTV – TV version
31) WeTV – Cdrama, Kdrama&More
32) WeTV Lite
33) Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
34) Taobao Live
35) DingTalk
36) Identity V
37) Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38) BoxStar (Early Access)
39) Heroes Evolved
40) Happy Fish
41) Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
42) Munchkin Match: magic home building
43) Conquista Online II
After releasing the list of banned applications, an official government body said that
“Government is committed to protecting the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that”