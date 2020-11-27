Samsung has announced two new devices in its A-series, namely the Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A02. Both the devices feature Samsung’s Infinity-V display, which is the company’s way of describing a waterdrop notch. There are quite a few similarities between the two like a common 5000mAh battery, 15W Adaptive charging support along a matte-finish back panel. The Galaxy A02 is the younger sibling here with affordable pricing with the A12 costing a little premium with better internals. These devices are aimed at the mid-range segment where Samsung already faces heavy competition from several brands across the globe.

Samsung Galaxy A12 And Galaxy A02 – Price, and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced at 179 Euros (around Rs. 15,700) for the 4GB+64GB variant and 199 Euros (around Rs. 17,500) for the 4GB+128GB storage model. It will be available in four colors – Black, White, Blue, and Red. The Galaxy A12 will debut in European markets starting in January. The officially listed nations by Samsung are Italy, France, Spain, and the Netherlands with no official comment on other global launches.

The Galaxy A02 is priced at 150 Euros for the base variant and will be available in the same four sets of colors – Black, White, Blue, and Red. It will be available for sale at the same time as the Galaxy A12 in European markets first. Samsung has not yet specified the launch of the same in Asian markets.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A12 features an Infinity-V display, which is an LCD screen with a size of 6.5-inches. It is an HD+ display with a resolution of 1560×720. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, an octa-core CPU with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes coupled with 3GB and 4GB of RAM with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of storage options. The onboard memory can be expanded using a micro-SD card. The device runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android 10.

The Galaxy A12 sports quad-rear cameras. The primary camera is 48MP with an f/2.0 lens, the secondary camera is a 5MP ultra-wide sensor along with a 2MP macro camera and the fourth 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is housed by the waterdrop notch in the display. It is an 8MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.0.

For connectivity, the Galaxy A12 has 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports Samsung’s 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. The device weighs 205 grams and has an overall footprint of 164mm x 75.8mm x 8.8mm.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A12 sports an Infinity-V display with a size of 6.5-inches. It is an HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 1560×720. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, an octa-core CPU with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in a single storage configuration of 3GB+32GB. The onboard memory can be expanded using a micro-SD card. The device runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android 10.

The Galaxy A02 comes with three cameras mounted to its back. The primary camera is 13MP with an f/2.0 lens, the secondary camera is a 2MP macro shooter with the third camera being a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is housed by the same waterdrop notch in the display. It is a 5MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

The Galaxy A12 comes equipped with 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more for connectivity. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports Samsung’s 15W Adaptive Fast Charging.