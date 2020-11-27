The POCO M3 has been announced by the company, another affordable device by POCO in the mid-range segment. It comes with a 6.53-inch display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon chipset, all this packed in a funky new design. The highlight of the device is its uniquely shaped camera module to its back which gives a two-tone finish to the POCO M3.

POCO M3 – Price and Availability

The POCO M3 is priced at USD 149 (around Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB+64GB storage model, and USD 169(around Rs. 12,500) for the 4GB+128GB variant. It will be available in three colors – Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow. The device is launched in the American markets as of now, and POCO aims to bring this to India very soon. The exact launch dates have not been specified yet.

POCO M3 Specifications

The POCO M3 features a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The screen to body ratio of the device is 90.34% with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with Kryo 260 cores clocked 1.8GHz. The GPU present here is the Adreno 610 which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The storage is UFS 2.1 certified the 64GB and 128GB variants. The onboard memory can also be expanded using the dedicated micro-SD card slot.

The POCO M3 sports a triple camera setup to it’s back in that new looking camera module. The primary camera is a 48MP shooter with an f/1.89 aperture, the secondary camera a 2MP depth sensor with the third camera offering a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is placed in the waterdrop notch to the front. It is an 8MP shooter with an f/2.05 lens.

The POCO M3 runs on a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. POCO includes the fast charging adapter in the box itself. The device has 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS for connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for FM radio. The weight of the device is 198 grams with dimensions of 162.3mm x 77.3mm x 9.6mm.