The Vivo Y1s is the latest smartphone by the company in the affordable price segment of under Rs. 10,000/-. The device comes with a 6.22-inch display with a waterdrop notch with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.3% The Vivo Y1s is aimed at offline markets in India and is carrier-locked to Jio. Users can redeem benefits worth Rs. 4,550 from Jio on purchase of the Vivo Y1s.

Vivo Y1s – Price and Availability

The Vivo Y1s is priced at Rs. 7,990/- for the sole 2GB+32Gb storage model. The device is exclusive to offline markets all across India, and the pricing is reported as per a retail store Mahesh Telecom in Mumbai. The final price of the device may vary depending on your local retailer. The device is available in two colors – Olive Black and Aurora Blue.

Vivo Y1s – Specifications

The Vivo Y1s sports a 6.22-inch Halo FullView display which is an LCD panel. It has an HD+ resolution of 1520×720 with a waterdrop notch. The device is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 chipset with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage onboard that can be expanded using a micro-SD card. The device runs on FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

The Vivo Y1s has a single camera on its back. It is a 13MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is housed by the waterdrop notch, which is a 5MP shooter with an f/1.8 aperture. The device offers several filters and beautification features in the FunTouch OS camera app.

The smartphone is powered by a 4030mAh battery which can be charged using the micro-USB port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is 4G LTE ready with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more for connectivity. The overall dimensions are 155.11mm x 75.09mm x 8.28mm with a weight of 161 grams.

The Vivo Y1s is carrier-locked to Jio in India. Users can get benefits worth Rs. 4,550 from the telecom operator in terms of double data, unlimited calls, special plans, and more. It also gets a complimentary 90-day subscription to Shemaroo with a One-Time Screen Replacement offer by OneAssist.