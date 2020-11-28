Tecno Mobile will be launching the new POVA smartphone in India, a device that will be exclusive to Flipkart. The company has teased about this new device across its social media handles and is set for a launch by December 4th. The device is reported to have a 6.8-inch display with the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The teaser posted by the company also reveals a quad-camera setup to its back and a hole punch display for the selfie camera.

POVA by Tecno – Price, and Availability

The POVA smartphone by Tecno will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart in India. The exact pricing of the device is not yet known. The official launch of the device is scheduled for 4th December in India.

The official launch of the device is scheduled for 4th December 2020 on Flipkart, powered by the Helio G80 processor.

POVA by Tecno – Specifications

The POVA by Tecno smartphone will have a 6.8-inch LCD screen which the company likes to call a Dot-in display. The resolution of the screen will be 1640×720 pixels making it an HD+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset which is an octa-core CPU based on ARM Cortex A-75 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The GPU present here is the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 clocked at 950MHz. The chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The storage can be expanded using the dedicated micro-SD card slot. The device will run on HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10.

The POVA by Tecno will have quad-rear cameras with an LED flash. The primary camera will be a 13MP sensor with an f/1.85 lens, the secondary camera will be a 2MP macro sensor, with a third 2MP depth sensor and an additional AI Lens. The selfie camera is housed by the hole-punch display. It will be an 8MP sensor with dual-LED flash as well.

The device will be powered by a 6000mAh battery which will support 18W fast charging. It will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The POVA by Tecno smartphone will be a 4G LTE device with VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more options for connectivity. The device will sport a micro-USB port at the bottom. The dimensions of the device are said to be 171.23mm x 77.57mm x 9.4mm.

The exact pricing and colors information is not available yet as the company has not revealed much information about the device. We will keep you updated with the pricing and more details after the official launch on December 4th, so stay tuned.