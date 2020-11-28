Samsung has been introducing its new pair of Wireless Earbuds for a while now in India, with the launch happening in the same event as its S-Series launches in India. The Samsung Galaxy S21, the upcoming flagship by the company will be unveiled around next year along with a new pair of Wireless Earbuds as well. Here are some details about the rumored Galaxy Buds that are supposed to come out with the Galaxy S21 by Samsung.

As per certain sources, the upcoming new-gen galaxy Buds will feature the same in-ear design as the existing e Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+. The newer ones are for sure said to offer refinements over its predecessors. Reports say that Samsung has emphasized Ambient Mode this time for a better user experience.

The Ambient Mode in the Samsung Galaxy Buds plays sounds in your ears which are picked from your external surroundings by the microphones of the earbuds. This helps users to be aware and alert while walking outdoors and more.

The most interesting part about the reports is that the new Galaxy Buds may get support for Active Noise Cancellation, which will be a debut of ANC in the Samsung Galaxy Buds. We have already seen on ANC on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, but the in-ear design of the upcoming Galaxy Buds can offer better Noise Cancellation as compared to the design of the Galaxy Buds Live.

The new-gen Galaxy Buds are supposed to be unveiled by Samsung at the launch of its flagship S21 series. The new smartphone series will include the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, the launch of which will happen in January. Samsung is generally quick to launch devices in India after the global launch, so it will be interesting to see what Samsung has up its sleeve for its flagship smartphones and TWS audio devices