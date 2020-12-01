FAU-G has been a highly anticipated game by Indian gamers given its Indian origin. After its initial announcement in September by popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, very little has been known about the game till now. Today, nCore Games – the Bengaluru based game publisher who is behind FAU-G announced about pre-registration of FAU-G across its social media handles.

FAU-G India Pre-Registration Announcement

nCore Games took it to Twitter and several other social media handles about starting pre-registration for the FAU-G game on the Google Play Store. Apple users however will have to wait a little more as there’s no update about it from the company. nCore games quoted ” On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Pre-register and be the first to play the game.” with a link that re-directs to the Google Play Store.

So far, we have had a poster of the game, then a trailer, and now certain details about the pre-game lobby from featured images in the pre-registration of FAU-G on the Google Play Store. The image also shows two types of in-game currencies that will be used in the game. Remember that 20% of earnings from this game will be donated to the “Bharat Ke Veer” Foundation, which helps Indian paramilitary forces by depositing a sum to individual soldier’s account or the Foundation itself.

The actual gameplay of FAU-G has not been showcased by nCore Games yet. However, from interviews with Vishal Gondal (Founder of nCore Games), we know that the initial levels of the game will be based on the Galwan Valley Missions conducted by Indian Military and Air Forces. Mr. Gondal also said that the game will not focus on heavy artilleries and weapons, and the trailer also did not feature any kind of guns. It will be interesting to see the actual game once it’s released.

As of now, you can use this link to pre-register for FAU-G on the Google Play Store. Do note that pre-registering does not guarantee you early access to the game. Android users will get to taste the game before iOS users as informed by the company. The FAU-G Game, which was supposed to be released in November, looks like will take a few more time for a public rollout.