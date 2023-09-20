iOS 17 – Features, List of iPhone and iPad devices to get iOS 17 update

Apple has announced iOS 17 for iOS devices and iPad OS 17 for Apple iPad devices in the latest Apple event where the new iPhone 15 series was launched. iOS 17 brings new features to enhance the things that are done on a daily basis. Sharing content, expressing yourself, and more can be done much better and easier with the new iOS 17.

Significant features of iOS 17

Personalize your phone calls – With iOS 17, you can customize what people see when you call them. A full photo of yours, an avatar, or anything can be placed to fill the screen that shows on the other side.

– With iOS 17, you can customize what people see when you call them. A full photo of yours, an avatar, or anything can be placed to fill the screen that shows on the other side. All your iMessage apps in one place – Tap the new plus button to view all the things you send the most — like photos, audio messages, and your location. Check In automatically when you reach a certain place, and this check-in will notify your friends and family members.

– Tap the new plus button to view all the things you send the most — like photos, audio messages, and your location. Check In automatically when you reach a certain place, and this check-in will notify your friends and family members. All your stickers in one place – The new stickers drawer lets you access all your Live Stickers, emoji, Memoji, and other sticker packs in one place. Your stickers sync with iCloud so they are available on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

– The new stickers drawer lets you access all your Live Stickers, emoji, Memoji, and other sticker packs in one place. Your stickers sync with iCloud so they are available on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Create one-of-a-kind stickers – Use your own photos to create Live Stickers. Add effects like Shiny, Puffy, Comic and Outline, or create animated Live Stickers made with your Live Photos.

– Use your own photos to create Live Stickers. Add effects like Shiny, Puffy, Comic and Outline, or create animated Live Stickers made with your Live Photos. Leave a message – You can now Record a video or audio message when someone misses your FaceTime call. Also, you can now use your iPhone as a camera and start a call directly from the FaceTime app on Apple TV.

– You can now Record a video or audio message when someone misses your FaceTime call. Also, you can now use your iPhone as a camera and start a call directly from the FaceTime app on Apple TV. A new full-screen experience – Turn your iPhone on its side while charging to make it even more useful when you set it down.

– Turn your iPhone on its side while charging to make it even more useful when you set it down. Swap numbers with NameDrop – With iOS 17, you can hold your iPhone near someone else’s iPhone or Apple Watch to use NameDrop, using which you and the other person will be able to choose the specific phone numbers or email addresses you want to share, and you can share them along with your Contact Poster instantly.

– With iOS 17, you can hold your iPhone near someone else’s iPhone or Apple Watch to use NameDrop, using which you and the other person will be able to choose the specific phone numbers or email addresses you want to share, and you can share them along with your Contact Poster instantly. Bring phones closer for Airdrop – There’s a new way to share with those nearby. Simply bring your phones close together to initiate the transfer over AirDrop.

– There’s a new way to share with those nearby. Simply bring your phones close together to initiate the transfer over AirDrop. Keyboard changes – Even more accurate autocorrect, with a temporary underline so that the users can know what has changed, and a single tap on that can revert back to the original word. Predictions inline as you type – you can press the space bar to finish words or entire sentences.

The above list of features is just a small part of the full list of features that are added to enhance the user experience in iOS for iPhone users, and the same applies to iPad OS for larger devices. The full list of feature changes and additions is shared in a PDF here.

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR

iPhone SE 2nd generation and later

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

The timeline for all the devices getting the update is not known and Apple will be sending Beta updates before the actual final version is sent to the devices.