Layerzero Potential Airdrop Guide – Steps to do for increasing your wallet score

The growth of the blockchain industry has resulted in the development of numerous blockchain networks. Apart from the dominant Ethereum, several other networks like Avalanche, Solana, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and others have gained significant market share due to their respective progress.

However, this trend has led to the fragmentation of liquidity, where each blockchain operates independently within its own ecosystem. This fragmentation negatively impacts the user experience, as users often find it challenging to access applications available on different blockchains.

LayerZero steps in as a solution to address these issues. It offers interoperability by connecting various blockchains. Through its Relayer and Oracle model, LayerZero effectively validates cross-chain transactions.

LayerZero has gained substantial traction, attracting investment from notable firms such as a16z, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coinbase Ventures, and more. The team successfully raised $120 million, valuing the project at $3 billion, which drew significant attention and partnerships. Currently, LayerZero has also established partnerships with prominent protocols like Uniswap, TraderJoe, Radiant Capital, and others.

While Layerzero hasn’t mentioned an airdrop, the possibility of an airdrop is always there when the company is funded and is bringing a token, as they look to incentivize the users who used Layerzero in one or the other ways. But, we would always mention that the following ways are not guaranteed methods but only the possible ones because we are going to bring you the steps where Layerzero is being used to bridge between different chains.

While Layerzero has not even mentioned the token themselves, the information source code has a $ZRO token and that is expected to be the one to be airdropped to users.

How to Prepare for Potential LayerZero Token Airdrop?

There is no guarantee on which steps would work, and which wouldn’t. But the following steps are the ones considered as the most common ones that take advantage of the Layerzero bridge and technology, so the Layerzero airdrop possibility is through these steps.

Interact with Stargate Bridge on LayerZero

Stargate Finance Bridge uses Layerzero tech. The bridging is possible from chains like Ethereum, BNB, Avalance, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, Fantom, Metis, zkEVM, zkSync, Base, Line, and Kava, and you can bridge ETH easily from one chain to the other and teach of that bridging uses Layerzero.

I’d suggest you use chains like Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, Linea, and zkSync to bridge to each other because the Ethereum chain would charge a lot of fees.

How to bridge? Go to Stargate Finance and connect your wallet, Choose the source and destination chains, and it will show you fees and conversion, and once you confirm the transaction, there will be a timer shown too. There is also a Transfer Gas fee estimator based on the current gas pricing so you can see which bridge to use.

Use the Aptos Bridge (takes 3 days though)

Aptos Bridge was recently launched by Aptos and it uses Layerzero for the bridging of tokens from other chains to Aptos chain, and vice-versa. The bridge helps transfer USDC, USDT, and ETH from Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, Polygon, and BSC networks to the Aptos network, and the same can be done from Aptos to those mentioned chains.

How to use Aptos Bridge? Click on TheAptosBridge and connect both your wallets, both the source and destination ones. Enter the amount of token you want to transfer and confirm the transaction.

Remember: Outbound transfers from Aptos are subject to 500,000 block confirmations. It would take from 1 to 5 days for the transfer of funds from Aptos to other networks through Aptos Bridge, so make sure you keep in mind that your funds would be stuck for a few days.

Also, you will need to have some APT in your Aptos wallet for the transaction back to the chain from where you sent the funds.

Use the Sushi Cross-chain Swap

Sushiswap has also brought its cross-chain swap feature and Layer0 powers this.

To bridge funds using the SushiSwap bridge, open SushiSwap and make sure you have selected the “Cross-chain Swap” in this.

The source and destination chains for the cross-chain swapping on Sushi include Ethereum, Arbitrum One, Polygon, Optimism, BNB Smart Chain, and Avax C-chain.

Use the Liquidswap Bridge

LiquidSwap bridge is the joint collaboration of Pontem Network on Aptos and Layerzero, and it works similarly to the Aptos Bridge, while the usage is quite easy, bridging tokens back from the Aptos network to the other network takes up to 3 days because of the number of block confirmations.

Using the Liquidswap bridge, you can bridge your tokens from Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, and BNB chain to the Aptos chain, and vice-versa. To do the bridge, you need to go to the Liquidswap website and select both the wallets, the source chain wallet, and the Aptos wallet. Enter the amount to Bridge, and confirm the transaction in the wallet.

Use Radiant Capital

Radiant Capital is an omnichain lending protocol that is built using Layerzero and it supports two chains, i.e. Arbitrum, and BSC. You can deposit one of the tokens and keep them deposited for a day or more, and then withdraw the funds so that it counts as the usage of the Layerzero service.

Mint NFTs and Bridge to other chains

One of the biggest advantages of Layerzero is the bridging of NFTs that is possible with support for interchain movement across several chains. You can use Zkbridge where there are a lot of things together, including NFT mint and bridge, zkMsg where inter-chain messaging can be done.

The collection called Pandra King is where you can mint on different chains and send the duplicates to the other chain, and every bridge is done through Layerzero, adding to your Layerzero transaction count.

This page will be updated with more tips on how you can possibly increase your rank and chances of getting an airdrop from Layerzero when the token launches, but as we mentioned above, there is never a guarantee for anything and it depends on whether the team decides to do an airdrop, and if you are trying to be eligible, remember to use an older wallet of yours where there were previous transactions on the other chains including Ethereum. Mostly, the newer wallets won’t make the cut.