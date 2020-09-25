Realme announced its new Realme UI 2.0, which is set to debut with the Realme X50 Pro. The update was first given to 100 testers who had applied for the same for their Realme X50 Pro devices. Realme now has released expected timelines for the rollout of the new Realme UI 2.0 to other Realme devices. The company clarified its Early Access Roadmap on its Community Page, with the rollout beginning in November with the Realme 7 Pro and the Narzo 20 series.

The early access roadmap to other Realme devices, as announced by Realme is –

Realme UI 2.0 rollout details (only for early access)

September 2020 : Realme X50 Pro

: Realme X50 Pro November 2020 : Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20

: Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 December 2020 : Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro

: Realme 6 Pro, Realme 7, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X2 Pro January 2021 : Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C12, Realme C15

: Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X2, Realme 6, Realme C12, Realme C15 February 2021 : Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10

: Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10 March 2021 : Realme C3, Realme Narzo 10A

: Realme C3, Realme Narzo 10A Q2 2021: Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Realme Narzo 20A

Realme UI 2.0 Features

Realme had announced the Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 with the launch of Narzo 20 Series and said that the Realme X50 Pro will be the first device to receive it. Realme UI 2.0 offers a lot of new features like Dark Mode, Digital Wellbeing support, colour customisation options and a lot more.

It allows users to pick their own choice of colours for the interface, notification bar and many options throughout the system. The Global Theme Colour offers 5 pre-loaded colour schemes and allows users to create their own AOD (Always On Display). It also provides features like Sleep Capsule that tracks your daily health and sleep cycle.