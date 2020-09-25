Amazon announced its newer generation products in a Virtual Event yesterday, where they also unveiled their new range of Echo devices. The newly launched Echo devices include the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock Speakers. All these devices are the 4th generation of Amazon’s Echo lineup, where the Echo 4th Gen replaces it’s older versions and now comes with a built-in Zigbee Hub enabling communication between several Echo Devices. Amazon also announced a new Echo Dot Kids Edition that comes with colorful Tiger and Panda skins. All of the new Echo devices are made of 100% recycled plastic and offer a Low-Power Mode.

Amazon Echo Price and Availability

Amazon Echo 4th Gen is priced at Rs. 9999, the Echo Dot 4th gen is priced at Rs. 4499 and the Echo Dot with Clock 4th gen is priced at Rs. 5499. All of the speakers offer two colours – Black and White. The prices are very similar to the last year’s lineup of Amazon Echo Devices. The Echo Dot is available for Pre-Order on Amazon.in and will be shipped later this year. The Echo and Echo Dot with Clock are yet to be listed by Amazon for pre-orders. The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition will not be coming to India, with it’s US pricing being $59.99 (Roughly Rs. 4420).

Amazon Echo 4th Gen Specifications

The 4th Gen Amazon Echo comes in a spherical shape instead of the cylindrical shape on its previous generations. The speaker comes with a 3-inch neodymium woofer with 0.8-inch tweeters. It preserves the bright LED light ring which is now present at the bottom. The Amazon Echo is powered by Amazon’s own AZ1 Neural Edge processor which is built specifically for accelerating machine learning processes. The speaker also has Dolby Audio processing and tunes the audio according to your room, which is inspired by the Echo Studio.

The Echo 4th Gen is first in its class to get a built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub which is a standard used by a variety of devices. The speaker also supports Bluetooth Low Energy and Amazon Sidewalk.

The Echo 4th gen now comes with a dedicated mute button to let users turn off their microphone when they don’t want to use Alexa Voice commands. The Echo has support for dual-band WiFi and also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can also use the Echo as a regular Bluetooth speaker. The speaker weighs around 970 grams.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen Specifications

The Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen has a 1.6-inch audio driver and has a design similar to the Echo Dot with a LED ring to its bottom, but with a smaller overall footprint. The speaker has a mute and a tap-to-snooze button for alarms. It also has support for dual-band WiFi and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Echo Dot weighs 341 grams.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen with Clock Specifications

This speaker is the same as the Echo Dot, with a Digital Clock to its side. It features an LED display on-front which can view time, temperature, timers, and alarms. The Echo Dot with Clock weighs 350 grams.