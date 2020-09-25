Amazon launched its new generation of Fire TV Stick along with the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite. It also announced a Redesigned Fire TV experience with newer features, enhanced Alexa Voice integration and support for user profiles for movie recommendations and shows.

The Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs. 3999 and the Fire TV Stick Lite is priced at Rs. 2999. Both are available for sale on Amazon now and will start shipping by October 15.

Both the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite are powered by the quad-core IMG GE8300 GPU clocked at 1.7GHz which Amazon claims to be 50% faster than it’s predecessor. Both of these support HDR streaming at 1080p with support for Dual Band WiFi, with a dual antennae setup with Alexa Voice Integration.

The Fire TV Stick brings in Dolby Atmos, which was earlier only present in the Fire TV Stick 4K. This will ensure a great sound experience with Dolby compatible speakers. It comes with an Alexa Voice remote with dedicated buttons for power, Soundbar controls and A/V receivers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The younger sibling, Fire TV Stick Lite has support only for Dolby Audio and misses out on Dolby Atmos. It comes with a remote with Alexa Voice Integration but the remote does not have any dedicated power and volume adjustment buttons.

Redesigned Amazon Fire TV UI

Amazon has focused a lot on enhancing the end-user experience by bringing in a simpler and interactive User Interface. Some of the key features of the new UI include :

– Main Menu being at the centre of the screen.

– Jumping between your favourite streaming services directly.

– A new experience in the discovery of content like movies and shows with category based search options.

– Improved Alexa Voice Controls.

– Personalized User Profiles up to 6 members with individual recommendations.

– Easier switching between User Profiles on single Alexa Voice command.

The new Fire TV Stick Experience will begin it’s global rollout later this year and will be first available with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. Certain features might vary by Country/Region.