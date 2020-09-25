Motorola unveiled its latest smartphone in India, the Moto E7 Plus in its budget series after announcing it last week. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera setup.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto E7 Plus is priced at Rs. 9499 for the 64GB + 4GB RAM variant and comes in three colors, Misty Blue and Twilight Orange. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting from 30th September.

Moto E7 Plus Specifications

The Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display which is an LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device has a waterdrop notch which houses the front camera. The device is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz with Adreno 610 GPU. It has 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage onboard. The storage can be expanded with a hybrid microSD slot. The device has a dual-camera setup to it’s back. The primary camera is a 48MP shooter with an f/1.7 lens and the secondary camera is a 2MP with an f/2.4 lens for depth sensing along with an LED flash as well. The selfie camera is 8MP with an f/2.0 lens. It also offers modes like Night Mode and portrait selfies. it also has support for Slow Motion and Hyperlapse videos.

The Moto E7 Plus has Water repellent P2i coating. For connectivity, the device has Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS/A-GPS. The device comes with a micro USB port and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Moto E7 Plus is powered by a 5000mAh battery which supports 10W charging. The sensors onboard are an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The device weighs around 200 grams.