Samsung announced its new F series of smartphones under which the first device is the Samsung Galaxy F41. From what we know about the Galaxy F41 is that it will be available on Flipkart and will feature a massive 6000mAh battery and a Super AMOLED display. The schematics of the device were also found in some leaks recently. The device is supposed to launch on 8th October by Samsung in a virtual event.

As per the teaser page on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy F41 launch is scheduled on 8th October, 5:30 PM IST. The teaser page says that the device will sport a 6000mAh battery with an Infinity-U AMOLED display, a Triple Camera setup and a rear fingerprint scanner. One of the colour variants is supposed to be of Teal colour.

As we mentioned about the leaks earlier, a device code-named SM-F415F was spotted on Geekbench, a popular benchmarking website and it is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy F41. It shows that the device has an Exynos 9611 SoC with 6GB of RAM, based on Android 10. As per schematics, the device will have a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a single bottom-firing speaker. The device is supposed to offer 3 colour variants, Black, Blue and Green.

There are certain rumours that the Samsung F41 is a rebadged version of the Samsung Galaxy M31 as both the devices have a lot of similarities. We still do not have any official confirmation from Samsung yet. The device is supposed to priced between Rs. 15,000 – 20,000. We will keep you updated after the official launch on 8th October.