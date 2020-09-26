Ather Energy unveiled the Collector’s Edition Ather 450X which comes with a high-gloss, metallic, translucent panels. This is a Limited Edition Variant which is available only to those who had pre-ordered it in January 2020. Other customers cannot purchase it directly, as per the company. Ather likes to call it, Series 1.

The Collector’s Edition Ather 450X has a light hybrid aluminum frame chassis, high gloss metallic body in Black color made with a combination of gold, silver, and blue trails along the panel contours. It has a bold Red stroke that travels throughout the body, a red mono-shock, and a red decal on the wheel rim.

It features Inside-Out translucent panels made of high standard automotive grade plastic that underwent rigorous testing. Due to issues in supply, the Limited Edition 450X will come with black panels first and are eligible for a free upgrade to the translucent panels in May 2021. This variant will also have a custom UI on the dashboard reflecting the design of the Series 1.

The Limited Edition Ather 450X has the specifications from the regular Ather 450X launched earlier this year. It has built-in 4G and WiFi support, a driving range of 85 km, and a 21700 battery. It charges at a rate of 1.5km/minute, with a quick acceleration of 0-60km/h in just 6.5 seconds.

The Ather 450X Series 1 Edition will roll out from November 2020 with the standard Ather 450X variant. The pricing for both the variants are the same, but the Limited Edition is only available to those who had pre-ordered it in January 2020. The company plans to deliver the limited edition variant in Q1 2021. Ather also plans to launch more Limited Edition Variants in upcoming months.