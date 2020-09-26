Jio announced its partnership with Panasonic Avionics Corporation to offer In-Flight Services to its Jio PostpaidPlus customers. This will ensure connectivity like voice and data to use in-flight. The service is announced for certain International Flights only as of now and will be expanded to domestic flights as well later.

These services are only available to PostpaidPlus users of Jio, and Prepaid is currently not supported. The plans offered by Jio are as follows

In-Flight Service Plans for Jio PostpaidPlus Plans Validity Benefits Rs. 499 1 day 250 MB data, 100 mins Outgoing Voice Calls and 100 SMS Rs. 699 1 day 500 MB data, 100 mins Outgoing Voice Calls and 100 SMS Rs. 999 1 day 1 GB data, 100 mins Outgoing Voice Calls and 100 SMS

You can enable voice and data services once you reach an altitude of 20,000 feet. To enable the services,

Turn off Airplane Mode on your smartphone. Your phone will automatically connect to AeroMobile Network, the network name might vary from device to device. If your phone does not connect to the AeroMobile network automatically, you will need to go to ‘Carrier’ in your phone settings and manually select AeroMobile Ensure that you have ‘Data Roaming Services’ enabled on your device. Once you are connected successfully, you will get a welcome SMS along with other relevant information. You can now use your phone to call, text, email, and surf the internet.

The In-Flight Services are available on these Airlines, and the details are