Jio announced its partnership with Panasonic Avionics Corporation to offer In-Flight Services to its Jio PostpaidPlus customers. This will ensure connectivity like voice and data to use in-flight. The service is announced for certain International Flights only as of now and will be expanded to domestic flights as well later.
These services are only available to PostpaidPlus users of Jio, and Prepaid is currently not supported. The plans offered by Jio are as follows
|Plans
|Validity
|Benefits
|Rs. 499
|1 day
|250 MB data, 100 mins Outgoing Voice Calls and 100 SMS
|Rs. 699
|1 day
|500 MB data, 100 mins Outgoing Voice Calls and 100 SMS
|Rs. 999
|1 day
|1 GB data, 100 mins Outgoing Voice Calls and 100 SMS
You can enable voice and data services once you reach an altitude of 20,000 feet. To enable the services,
- Turn off Airplane Mode on your smartphone.
- Your phone will automatically connect to AeroMobile Network, the network name might vary from device to device.
- If your phone does not connect to the AeroMobile network automatically, you will need to go to ‘Carrier’ in your phone settings and manually select AeroMobile
- Ensure that you have ‘Data Roaming Services’ enabled on your device.
- Once you are connected successfully, you will get a welcome SMS along with other relevant information.
- You can now use your phone to call, text, email, and surf the internet.
The In-Flight Services are available on these Airlines, and the details are
|#
|Partner Airlines
|Airports Served
|Enabled Services
|1
|Aer Lingus
|Scheduled transatlantic routes between Ireland and Orlando, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC, Newark, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, New York, and Toronto.
|Data and SMS
|2
|Air Serbia
|AeroMobile services are available on flights from Air Serbia’s Belgrade hub to New York
|All Services
|3
|Alitalia
|New Delhi; AeroMobile services are available on international flights, to destinations including New York, Miami, and South America from Alitalia’s hub airports Milan and Rome
|All Services
|4
|Asiana Airlines
|Asiana Airlines’ inflight mobile phone network is available on flights from its Seoul hub to China, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, and the United States.
|All Services
|5
|Biman Bangladesh Airlines
|New Delhi and West Bengal; AeroMobile services on selected flights to global destinations from its Dhaka hub
|All Services
|6
|Cathay Pacific
|Connected flights will depart from Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong hub to destinations including Bangkok, Singapore, Osaka, and other long-haul destinations.
|Data and SMS
|7
|Egypt Air
|New Delhi; EgyptAir offers AeroMobile services on selected flights to Europe, the USA, Canada, South Africa, and Asia.
|Data and SMS
|8
|Emirates
|New Delhi; Bangalore; Chennai; Mumbai and more AeroMobile is available on over 300 flights every day, to and from Dubai.
|Data and SMS
|9
|Etihad Airways
|New Delhi; Bangalore; Chennai; Mumbai and moreAeroMobile services are available on flights to and from Abu Dhabi. The services are subject to airline scheduling, and cannot be guaranteed, please check onboard announcements for connectivity options on your flight.
|All Services
|10
|Euro Wings
|Connected flights will depart from EuroWing’s German hub in Cologne, traveling to destinations including Cuba, Phuket, Dubai, and Barbados.
|All Services
|11
|EVA Air
|AeroMobile services are available on flights to and from Taipei, New York, Los Angeles, and Vietnam.
|
Data and SMS
|12
|Kuwait Airways
|New Delhi, Mumbai; The service is available on flights from Kuwait International Airport to various long-haul destinations.
|All Services
|13
|Lufthansa
|New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai; Lufthansa serves routes worldwide from their Munich and Frankfurt hubs.
|Data and SMS
|14
|Malaysia Airlines
|Mumbai; Malaysia Airlines operate its connected A350 aircraft on flights to and from London Heathrow, Japan (Narita International Airport), and Hong Kong from their hub in Kuala Lumpur.
|All Services
|15
|Malindo Air
|New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and more AeroMobile services are available on flights to and from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
|All Services
|16
|SAS Scandinavian Airlines
|SAS operates connectivity services on domestic Scandinavian routes and long haul flights to the USA, Hong Kong, China, and Japan
|All Services
|17
|Singapore Airlines
|New Delhi, Mumbai; AeroMobile services are available on routes to and from Singapore including London Heathrow, Hong Kong, Australia, and Tokyo
|Data and SMS
|18
|SWISS
|Swiss operates connectivity services on domestic Scandinavian routes and long haul flights to the USA, Hong Kong, China, and Japan
|All Services
|19
|TAP Air Portugal
|Scheduled routes to South and Central America including; Brazil, El Salvador, and Mexico.
|Data and SMS
|20
|Turkish Airlines
|New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; The service is available on flights from Turkish Airlines Istanbul hub to various long-haul destinations.
|Data and SMS
|21
|Uzbekistan Airways
|Uzbekistan Airways offer AeroMobile services on selected flights to destinations including Europe, Asia, and the USA
|All Services
|22
|Virgin Atlantic
|New Delhi; The service is available on all flights from London Gatwick and selected flights from Manchester and London Heathrow
|All Services