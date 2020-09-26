With the launch of the OnePlus 8T inching closer, OnePlus has confirmed quite a few things about its latest offering. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently said to a publication that the OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will have a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9% with the display offering the best color accuracy in the industry. The most attractive thing that we know about the OnePlus 8T is that it will have Warp Charge 65with a 4500mAh battery.

OnePlus 8T Display Specifications

The OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, OnePlus has also confirmed that they have used a flexible 2.5D curved glass for the first time with the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus 8T will offer “the highest color accuracy possible across the industry”. The display will have a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits. The device will have a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9% which is the highest for any OnePlus device. The biggest change we see here from the OnePlus 8 Pro is the refresh rate, as the maximum refresh rate has been increased from 90Hz to 120Hz. Lau says that the handset should deliver “a buttery smooth display experience” and improve the “overall viewing and gaming experience considerably.”

Warp Charge 65 Support

OnePlus will debut its Warp Charge 65 with the OnePlus 8T. It charges the device at a whopping 65 watts at 10V/6.5A. The OnePlus 8t will come with a 4500mAh battery, and Warp Charge 65 can fully charge the device in just 39 minutes. It can charge the device up to 58% in just 15 minutes. The secret to such fast charging was recently revealed by OnePlus as the device will have dual-cell batteries. This means that the battery will consist of two cells, each with a capacity of 2250mAh. “With this new setup, both batteries can charge at more than 30W simultaneously while staying cool even when using the phone,” the company noted.

OnePlus also revealed that the Warp Charge 65 Adapter comes with a dual-end USB Type-C port which will support power delivery fast charge up to 45W. The charger will have backward compatibility supporting all previous charging protocols. This means that the Warp Charge 65 adapter can be used to charge all OnePlus devices, not just the OnePlus 8T only.

OnePlus has also focused on safety with their Warp Charge 65 on the OnePlus 8T. The charger adapter will have an additional encryption chip with 12 temperature sensors. OnePlus also confirmed a new heat-dissipation system included with the 8T for maintaining temperatures.

OnePlus 8T Processor

The OnePlus 8T will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the same as found on the OnePlus 8 Pro. The device will come with 8GB RAM with a higher variant offering 12GB of RAM. The OnePlus 8T is supposed to come in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256 GB variants. Both the variants will have UFS 2.1 storage.

The OnePlus 8T is about to launch in the upcoming weeks, we will keep you updated with the latest coverage of the device.