Realme has been teasing on releasing its new TV for a while for now, and recently we heard quite a few confirmations about it from the brand itself. In a blog, Realme said that it will debut its new TV in India with a 55-inch model. Interestingly, Realme is calling it “World’s first SLED 4K Smart TV”. The SLED display technology is co-developed by Realme and John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution).

The Realme TV will have a 4K SLED panel with a size of 55-inches and will have 108 percent coverage of the NTSC color gamut. It will also have TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. Realme says that the NTSC value of SLED is much better than standard LEDs and even some QLEDs. This will ensure that the TV displays rich colors for an amazing viewing experience.

The Realme Smart 4K SLED TV has RGB backlighting, which is later turned into White, to deliver a balanced color distribution between Red, Blue, and Green. This is to ensure that there are fewer harmful effects of Blue-Light for the viewer. This is to reduce strain on the eyes which are caused by the sharp blue-light. Everything is done while maintaining the actual color accuracy. QLED TVs use a blue-backlighting which is later converted into white, as per Realme.

Realme’s new TV is also TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified. The Realme 4K Smart SLED TV is the only TV in the world to obtain this certification apart from OLED TVs offered by other display giants like LG and Samsung.

As of now, Realme has not shared any other info about their new SLED TV. The pricing and exact launch details are yet to be disclosed by the company. Realme currently has two TVs in the Indian market in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. Both are LED TVs that run on Android TV.