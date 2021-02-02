Realme has announced a list of devices to get early access of the Realme UI 2.0. The new update has already been pushed to flagship devices like the Realme X50 Pro. The company has now started an early access program with user-friendly optimizations for the Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme 6, Realme X2 and the Realme X3/Superzoom. The new Realme UI 2.0 update runs on Android 11 and brings in a lot of customisation features.

Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Device List

Realme C12

Realme C15

Realme X2

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

All the above-listed devices are eligible for early access to the Realme UI 2.0 update. Uses need to be on the latest stable version for the same. Another factor to note is that your device should NOT be rooted to use the early access update.

How to enrol for early access of the Realme UI 2.0 update?

Users need to be on the latest version on their eligible devices, without rooting. Then navigate to Settings > Software Update, click on the Settings icon on the top right corner and select ‘Trial Version’. Users are recommended to have 5GB of free space on their device with more than 60% battery. On downloading the early access build, the device will restart and you will be able to have a look at the early access of Realme UI 2.0 for your device.

Realme also says that this is still an early access build, so do take this version with a grain of salt. Users can come across certain issues which th3 company is still working on. Realme says that the stable version of Realme UI 2.0 will be very soon rolled out to these devices, however, the company has not yet shared exact dates of the same.

Realme UI 2.0 brings in a lot of features like a 3 type system-wide dark mode, biometric app locker, second space, and more. You can read about the official timeline shared by Realme for the Realme UI 2.0 update for all Realme phones. We will keep you updated with the latest news of Realme UI 2.0 to all other eligible devices so stay tuned!