FAU-G is here! The indigenous game, proudly developed by the Bengaluru based publisher nCore Games is now finally live on the Google Play Store for download. The game is published only for Android devices as of now. FAU-G is a game that we can refer to as the game ‘Made by India’ and ‘Made For India’. FAU-G stands for ‘Fearless And United Guards’.

FAU-G Game Download Link

The FAU-G Game is available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to get to the download page of FAU-G Game on the Google Play Store.

Steps to install FAU-G Game

Click on the download link of the FAU-G Game Click on the Install button in the Google Play Store After opening the app, allow storage and other permissions for the game Now you can enjoy the FAU-G game on your Android smartphone

What is the size of the FAU-G Game?

The FAU-G Game has a file size of 488 MB on the Google Play Store. The game can be downloaded fully from the Google Play Store. There is no need to download any additional files on launching the game.

What Android Version does FAU-G require?

The FAU-G game is compatible with all Android devices running on Android 8 and above. There is no minimum RAM requirement as such for the FAU-G game, but we recommend playing it on a device with at least 2GB of RAM.

When will FAU-G release for iPhone and iOS?

The publisher of FAU-G, nCore Games has said that the game will be released on iOS platforms very soon. Exact timelines have not been shared by the company. We are in close touch with nCore Games and will keep you updated with the latest news of FAU-G for iPhones and other iOS devices.

Can we log in from another device to restore the in-game purchases?

As of now, there is NO support for multi-device in FAU-G in this update. However, you can contact the nCore Games Team through the in-game contact option and ask for the transfer of the data, by mentioning the old and new device id.

How is the FPS performance of FAU-G?

We have conducted a live test of the FAU-G Game on our YouTube Channel – Gaming Josh. You can have a look at the FPS from the video below.