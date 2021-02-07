The 3.5mm headphone jack, a port that is being slain by many manufacturers nowadays following the footsteps of Apple since the iPhone 7. You told us, we heard you. Everyone has their favorite set of earphones that sound really well, but use the 3.5mm headphone jack, and with the limited amount of options available for Type-C earphones, most of them don’t sound as good as the regular ones. So here we have the best picks for Type-C to 3.5mm adapters that we have personally used!

Do note that certain adapters, even with good ratings can ship with a manufacturing defect where the left and right stereo sounds are swapped. This can really annoy you if you are planning to use it for games like PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile and is not something a buyer should get after paying for the product. So do check the return policy before buying adapters. Most products that are Amazon Fulfilled or Flipkart Assured do have a 10-day return policy, but always buy an adapter that is returnable.

The Samsung Type-C to 3.5mm adapter is a little on the expensive side but has its own special factor up its sleeve. This adapter is a digital one and is the only 3rd-party adapter that works with the ASUS ROG Phone 3. So if you have this device, you know which adapter to go for. Also, this adapter works fine with the OnePlus 8, and the Realme X3, which we tested in our office. You can buy it from Samsung’s online store for Rs. 699/-

The OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm adapter follows the same Red and White color scheme as the OnePlus, which looks really attractive. The build quality of this adapter is very good as well, and it works seamlessly with the OnePlus 8 and the Realme X3. In fact, we were so impressed with this one, that we did a giveaway of 5 of these OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm adapters on our GamingJosh channel so that a few users can enjoy this.

The only drawback of this adapter is its availability. The OnePlus Type-C to 3.5mm adapter is sometimes out of stock for a while and we can’t assure you about its stock. So if you find one, you can grab it from the OnePlus Online Store for Rs. 390/-

The Realme Type-C to 3.5mm adapter has a single color finish but comes with good build quality. It works very well with the OnePlus 8 and other OnePlus devices as well, along with the Realme X3 We tested the Realme Type-C to 3.5 adapters in our office with these devices and it worked flawlessly. The cost of this adapter is reasonable as well, at just Rs. 299/- considering you are buying it from a reputed brand.

The only issue with the Realme Type-C to 3.5mm adapter is its availability. Just like the OnePlus adapter, the Realme adapter also goes haywire when it comes to being in stock, so if you can find one at the time of your purchase, you can go for it without thinking twice!

When we were looking for Type-C to 3.5mm adapters from OnePlus and Realme but could not find them in stock, we turned to Amazon and Flipkart to find some good alternatives for the same. The Mapzi Type-C to 3.5mm adapter is one of them. It has a similar color scheme as the OnePlus adapter which looks cool and works fine with OnePlus devices as well as the Realme X3. The quality of this adapter is also good, so this a good alternative recommendation from our side. The Mapzi Type-C to 3.5mm adapter can be purchased from Amazon for Rs. 299/-

The Wayona Type-C to 3.5mm adapter comes from a well-known name for its accessories. This one comes with good built quality with a similar color scheme as the ones mentioned above. We tested it with the OnePlus 8 and the Realme X3, and the Wayona Type-C to 3.5mm adapter worked fine. Stereo audio also works well, with no issues. It is available for purchase on Amazon for Rs. 349/-