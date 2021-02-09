Installing an XAPK file can get tricky at times, where the Android System interferes with the installation process for various reasons. Such cases are very common with custom android skins including MIUI, as it uses its own core level optimization for better performance, even after being based on Android. If you are facing such issues as getting XAPK installation stuck at 96%, we have come up with a very easy solution for you!

Before we get into fixing the error, here’s a short tutorial on installing XAPK files on your android device easily.

Step 1: Download the UpToDown APK Installer from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app, now click on the install button and browse through your storage to find your XAPK file. Your device may ask for storage permission, so click allow.

Step 3: After selecting the XAPK file, click on the install button.

Your device may ask you to enable ‘Install from unknown sources’ and redirect you to the settings app, so toggle that setting.

After this, The XAPK file installation process will start on your device, and it will notify you when your installed app is ready to use.

How to fix XAPK installation error in MIUI and Xiaomi devices

Step 1: Enable developer options by going to about device > tap MIUI version 7 times.

Step 2: Now go to Additional Settings > Developer Options

Step 3: Scroll down to the bottom, where you will find MIUI Optimization, disable this option.

After toggling this setting, your device will freeze for a few seconds which is completely normal. Don’t worry, as MIUI is disabling its core optimization and this process can take a few seconds.

Step 4: Proceed with your XAPK file installation as mentioned above.

Disabling MIUI optimization can cause visual changes in the user interface of the device like the app drawers and other settings. This is normal and users need not worry about it. You can also enable MIUI optimization again from the same toggle once your XAPK installation is complete.