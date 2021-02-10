HMD Global has launched the Nokia 3.4 and the Nokia 5.4 in India, along with the new Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India. The two new budget-oriented devices come with multiple rear camera setups and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. These also come with hole-punch displays for an attractive design. Nokia has also assured Android updates for these devices for the next two versions.

Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, and Power Earbuds Lite – Price and Availability

The Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs. 11,999/- for the only 4GB+64GB variant. It offers two colours yo choose from – Dusk and Polar Night. The Nokia 3.4 will be sold on Flipkart and Nokia Online Store starting from February 17th.

The Nokia 5.4 is priced at Rs. 13,999/- for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 15,499/- for the 6GB+64GB model. It will be sold in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colours starting from February 20th on Flipkart, Amazon, and Nokia’s Online Store.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is priced at Rs. 3,599/- and will be available in two colours – Charcoal and Snow. These will be sold on Amazon and Nokia’s Online Store starting from February 17th. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite can be bundled with the Nokia 3.4 for a discount of Rs. 1600/-

Nokia has also partnered with Jio where used cam avail benefits up to Rs. 4000/- by using a Jio sim card. This includes a cashback of Rs. 2000/- on subsequent recharges of Rs. 349/- and above and other benefits worth Rs. 2000/- extra.

Nokia 3.4 Specifications

The Nokia 3.4 ships with a 6.39-inch HD+ display with an LCD panel and runs on Android 10. It has a hole-punch design for the display which houses the selfie camera. The screen has maximum brightness levels of 400 nits. The Nokia 3.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The 64GB storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 512GB.

The triple rear camera setup on the Nokia 3.4 consists of a 13MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is placed in the hole-punch display and is an 8MP shooter.

The Nokia 3.4 is 4G LTE enabled with support for WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and mror6for connectivity. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint scanner. The device runs on a 4000mAh battery that only supports 5W charging.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

The Nokia 5.4 has a similar 6.39-inch LCD screen with a hole-punch design and runs on Android 10. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset which is coupled with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The storage capacity is rated at 64GB that can be expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

The Nokia 5.4 gets a quad-camera setup to it’s back. The primary sensor is a 48MP shooter, along with a secondary 5MP ultra-wide lens. The third camera is a 2MP macro shooter along with an additional 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is housed by the hole-punch display and has a megapixel count of 16MP.

The Nokia 5.4 runs on a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It also has a dedicated button for the Google Assistant, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite feature a TWS design and come with a Nordic design in a pocket-friendly case. These come with universal Bluetooth compatibility with an immersive sound experience as per Nokia. The earbuds can provide a battery life of over 35 hours. The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite are also IPX7 rated which makes them water-resistant against slight splashes and rains, or even 1 metre of depth.