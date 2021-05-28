POCO India has teased their upcoming smartphone, the POCO F3 GT on its social media handles. The company has released a short trailer showcasing key highlights of the device which include the presence of the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset with 5G connectivity. The teaser gives an impression of the device being very performance-centric and the Dimensity 1200 confirms the same. This will be the first-ever 5G device by POCO.

POCO F3 GT – What we know so far

The POCO F3 GT will come with the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset. From what we know on paper, this chipset belongs to the flagship-grade category from the house of Mediatek bringing in top-class performance. It is also 5G enabled, and POCO has confirmed that the upcoming POCO F3 GT will have 5G connectivity, in their teaser. About this chipset, Realme had also announced the Realme X7 Max with the same Dimensity 1200 processor and now POCO is seen following the same path. However, both devices are yet to launch in India, with the Realme X7 Max coming on May 31st, and POCO F3 GT’s date is still behind the curtains.

"Locked & loaded, finger on the trigger" The next F is closer than you thought. Good things come to those who wait, best things to those who never give up! pic.twitter.com/Pu7G6VZgFR — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 28, 2021

This is one of the first teasers about the POCO F3 GT by the company, so not many details are exactly known as of now. But from the video and discussions in the community, the POCO F3 GT supposedly will be based on the concept of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which was seen in China a few days back.

Given that POCO as a company is known to be a community-friendly brand, we expect a lot more teasers and easter eggs about the POCO F3 GT before the actual launch Regarding the pricing, POCO has followed an aggressive pricing strategy in India, so we expect the device to come around the Rs. 30,000 mark. Can POCO come up with another surprise in this department just as they did with the POCO X3 Pro? We will keep you updated with more details like camera specifications, battery, and more. Till then, we have our eyes on the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset which is very promising, with an eagerness about the launch date of the POCO F3 GT.