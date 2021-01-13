Amazfit has released a variety of new fitness products at CES 2021. These include the new GTR 2e, GTS 2e smartwatches, along with Amazfit ZenBuds, PowerBuds, and a Smart Scale. The company also showcased its concept smartwatch, the Amazfit X, and shared its plans of expanding its business in other fitness categories.

Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e

The Amazfit GTR 2e and the GTS 2e share the same set of features apart from a difference in design and display size. The GTR 2e has a rotatable 1.39-inch AMOLED display and the GTS 2e gets a 1.65-inch AMOLED rotating display. Both support touch input from the user and offer vivid colors. The pixel density on these is well over 300, which will make the text look very sharp as per Amazfit.

The Amazfit GTR 2e and GTS 2e come with a BioTracker 2PPG optical sensor for all-around tracking of physical activities. It also enables 24*7 heart rate monitoring and notifies the user if the watch detects anything unusual. It also comes with SpO2 tracking which monitors the level of oxygen in your blood. The watches come with more than 90 types of sport modes for accurate tracking, and the analytics can be seen in the companion Zen app available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

These smartwatches also support Sleep Tracking with a PAI assessment system. The battery life is rated for over 14 days on both, with regular usage. The GTR 2e and the GTS 2e support Google Assistant, meaning that you can set alarms, change modes and almost do everything with the Assistant.

The Amazfit GTR 2e is priced at USD 119 and the Amazfir GTS 2e is priced at USD 139. These will be sold in the American markets starting next week. The company also said that it will be bringing these products to other global markets as well.

Amazfit Bip U Pro

The Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with a 1.43-inch color screen and offers all the same tracking features as on the GTR and GTS 2e. The highlight of this is the Amazon Alexa Integration. Users can communicate with Alexa to complete all kinds of tasks, set up alarms, timers, ask about the weather, manage devices, and more just by voice commands. The Bip U Pro is the only model to get Alexa support.

Amazfit ZenBuds

The Amazfit ZenBuds feature an in-ear design and have passive noise cancellation. These aim to cancel most background noises helping the user focus on work, meditate, etc. They also play white noise to reduce stress levels. It also has a smart feature where it recognizes that the user is sleeping and disables all sound effects. It can also monitor your sleep, for which the statistics will be recorded in the Zen app. The Amazfit ZenBuds is focused on improving the user’s sleep cycles.

Amazfit PowerBuds

The Amazfit PowerBuds come with the same PPG optical sensor for activity tracking. These are mainly aimed at sports-related sound profiles. The earbuds can also track your heart rate and monitor it actively. It can also notify you about unusual blood pressure levels by tracking them. The earbuds also play fitness-related notifications directly in your ears for getting a better idea about your workouts, making it faster than actually looking in the Zen app on your smartphone.

Amazfit Smart Scale

The Amazfit Smart Scale comes with a precision-crafted chip, for 16 body health indicators based on the information entered by the user. The scale can detect weight changes of less than 50 grams. The detailed statistics can be again seen in the Zen app. Amazfit says that the accuracy of this scale is so good that it can detect the weight change even if you drink a glass of water.

Amazfit X

Amazfit X is a concept smartwatch by the company that has a buttonless design. The watch will have a curved 2.07-inch AMOLED display with a titanium-based unibody design. It will also have the same BioTracker 2PPG sensor for accurate tracking in real-time of all the activities, right on your wrist.