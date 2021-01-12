HyperX has announced the Alloy Origins 60, a 60% gaming mechanical keyboard developed completely by the company itself. It used HyperX’s own red linear mechanical switches in a compact size making it ideal to carry around. The company has also kept the pricing on a reasonable side.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 has exposed a set of LEDs to give them a brighter backlight look. It comes with PBT double-shot keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides. The keyboard also gets three custom profiles for lighting and key macros which are stored on local memory and can be configured using the HyperX software.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is priced at USD 100 and will be sold in the United States only as of now. The company has not shared its plan for the global launch of this keyboard in other markets.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo for Xbox Controllers

HyperX also announced the ChargePlay Duo for Xbox Series S and Series S controllers, which can charge two controllers at a time. The ChargePlay Duo is now officially licensed by Xbox and can be directly used to charge your Xbox controllers. It comes with a quick docking design for a better plug and charge experience.

The ChargePlay Duo is priced at USD 40 for the US Markets.