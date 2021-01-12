LG has announced it’s new Rollable Smartphone under it’s ‘Explorer Project’ at the virtual CES Event today. The company likes to call it the ‘LG Rollable’. LG had not teased about showcasing this smartphone at CES 2021 but has shown us a glimpse of it. LG also announced a 4K Ultrafine Monitor that comes with an OLED display panel. The monitor is claimed to be very color accurate with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

LG Rollable Smartphone

The LG Rollable is the second device by LG under it’s ‘Explorer Project’ where the company brings out concept devices to regular users. The first device in this lineup was the LG WING. The LG Rollable can be transformed between a regular smartphone and a mini-tablet with its rollable design. LG has not yet revealed the exact technology being used here, with no screen size description.

From what we know from anonymous sources is that the LG Rollable device can convert from a 6.8-inch sized smartphone to a 7.4-inch sized mini-tablet. These are just speculations and not exact details, so do keep this in mind. LG is not the first brand to showcase a rollable smartphone. OPPO had also teased about the OPPO X 2021 Rollable Smartphone a few weeks back. However, neither of the companies have disclosed exact technology details yet.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K Monitor

The LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor comes with a 31.5-inch screen that has support for individual dimming of all the 8 million LEDs on the panel, just like any OLED display. We have seen OLEDs on smartphones, TVs, wearables but LG has introduced this tech in monitors. The panel itself has a 4K resolution with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, useful for photo and video editors.

Connectivity options on the LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor include a USB Type-C port, three USB-A ports, two display ports, and an HDMI slot. The company has not yet disclosed the pricing of the monitor. Given that UltraFine monitors cost around USD 1000 and the OLED panel on this variant, the pricing will be on the premium side.