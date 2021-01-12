LG has announced the UltraGear GP9, a soundbar dedicated to gaming. The company has launched this product to complement its UltraGear Gaming Monitors to offer battery-powered functionality which is hard to find in gaming speakers. The UltraGear GP9 focuses on portability with its battery and ready to play design.

The LG UltraGear GP9 also gets a microphone, which should help gamers in voice chat. It comes with a special ‘Echo-sound’ feature where the microphone will pick up only the user’s sound and will filter out the sound coming from the speaker. The speaker also gets a large-sized analog volume to adjust the knob with regular controls for pausing, muting, and enabling surround sounds. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack to plug in your favorite headset.

The speaker also gets a USB Type-C port as well as an optical digital audio output port that can be attached to gaming consoles. The speaker is rated at 20W and uses Bluetooth for wireless audio transmission. LG also announced a smaller version of this speaker, called the GP3 which misses out on a few I/O ports and has a rating of 15W.

Gaming Soundbars have been available in the market for a while now. There are certain popular accessories like the Polk Audio N1 made for Xbox, Creative Soundblaster Stage, Panasonic SoundSlayer, and a few others. These are designed to draw power from an outlet instead of the battery used on the GP9 and the GP3 by LG. The company has not yet unveiled the pricing or actual launch date of these speakers. We will keep you updated with the same along with the latest coverage of CES so stay tuned!