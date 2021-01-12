iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo has announced the iQOO 7 which is the most affordable smartphone as of now with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device comes with a 120Hz display along with 120W of fast charging, giving it 3 ‘Unique Selling Point’ at a very attractive price. The iQoo 7 also gets triple rear cameras and has a hole-punch display design.

iQOO 7 – Price and Availability

The iQOO 7 is priced at CNY 3,798 (around Rs. 42,000) for the 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 4198 (around Rs. 47,500) for the 12GB+256GB model. The device will be available for purchase in three colors – Light Blue, Black, and a White BMW M-sport co-branded version. The device is announced and sold only in China as of now with no updates about global launches from iQOO yet.

iQOO 7 – Specifications

The iQOO 7 comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display has a hole-punch design with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The panel also is HDR10 certified. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the latest and greatest from Qualcomm coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM alongside 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The iQOO 7 gets a triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with OIS along with a secondary 13MP wide-angle lens. The third camera is a 13MP telephoto lens. The primary camera supports Super Video image stabilization with HDR as well. The 16MP selfie camera is housed by the hole-punch display.

The device is powered by a 4000mAh battery which is split into two cells of 2000mAh each. This allows the device to charge at 120W using the 120 FlashCharge Technology that can completely charge the device in just 15 minutes. The device also supports 65W PD charging. It is also 5G enabled with support for 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The device also gets dual stereo speakers with Hi-res Audio for which they have partnered with Monster Audio.

iQOO has not yet shared its plans on releasing the iQOO 7 to other global markets. We will keep you updated with the latest news of iQOO devices so stay tuned.