Motorola has announced 4 new smartphones in the US markets. These include the Moto One 5G Ace, Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and the Moto G Play. These devices are only available in the US markets as of now. The Moto G Stylus gets a built-in stylus as the name suggests with fine-point precision along with a special Moto Note app.

Motorola One 5G Ace

The Moto One 5G Ace comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a hole punch design and runs on stock Android 10. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset which makes it 5G capable. The processor is coupled with 4GB and GH if LPDDR4X RAM along with 64GB and 128GB if UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The device gets triple rear cameras. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a secondary 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The third camera is a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera housed by the hole-punch display is a 16MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

The Moto One 5G Ace gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with a water repellent coating. It is 5G enabled with support for 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging through the USB Type-C port. It also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The Moto One 5G Ace is priced at USD 399 (around Rs. 29,500) for the 6GB+128GB variant.

Moto G Stylus

The Moto G Stylus gets a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen and runs on Android 10. As the name suggests, it comes with a fine precise Stylus with a dedicated Notes app by Motorola for the same. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of storage. The onboard storage can be expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

The Moto G Stylus comes equipped with triple rear cameras. The primary camera is a 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with a secondary 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The third camera is a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera housed by the hole-punch display is a 16MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens. This is the same setup as the Moto One 5G Ace.

Other options also remain similar on the Moto G Stylus as on the Moto One 5G Ace. This one ship with a 4000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The Moto G Stylus is only 4G enabled with support for WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and more. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack along with water repellent coating.

The Moto G Stylus is priced at USD 299 (around Rs. 22,000) for the only 6GB+64GB model.

Moto G Power

The Moto G Power comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs on Android 10. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset with Adreno 610GPU. It is available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB storage models, which can be expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

The Moto G Power also gets a similar triple rear camera setup. A 48MP primary camera with f/1.7 lens along with 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.0.

The Moto G Power runs on a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W Turbo Charging. It is a 4G enabled device with dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and more for connectivity. It also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Moto G Power is priced at USD 199 (around Rs. 14,500) for the 3GB+32GB model with the 4GB+64GB variant priced USD 50 higher, at USD 249 (around Rs. 18,500).

Moto G Play

The Moto G Play has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and runs on Android 10. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset with Adreno 610GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can be expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

The Moto G Play has a dual rear camera setup. A 13MP primary camera with an f/2.0 lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 5MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.2.

The Moto G Play is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W Charging. It is a 4G enabled device with dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and more for connectivity. It also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Moto G Play is priced at USD 169 (around Rs. 12,500) for the 3GB+32GB model.

Motorola has not yet announced the global availability of these devices. We will keep you updated with the latest updates on these so stay tuned.