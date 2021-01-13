D-Link has announced two new Mesh Range Extenders along with a new Mesh Router, all with the latest WiFi 6 standards. These routers focus on eliminating blind network spots in your surroundings offering great connectivity ranges with optimum speeds. They are also equipped with Gigabit LAN ports for local data transfers at high speeds with the latest encryption security features for privacy.

D-Link AC1750 and AC1900 Range Extenders

The D-Link AC1750 and the AC1900 are the latest range extenders from the company that support mesh network. These come with the latest WiFi 6 standards for the best transmission speeds with extra coverage area. These routers are equipped with special networking chipsets to manage bandwidth in an organized manner and avoid network congestion. It has support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands along with a WPS Button.

These range extenders can be used to set up guest networks, expand your current WiFi coverage, and more. They can be configured with the D-Link WiFi App available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The AC1750 and the AC1900 also support integrations with virtual assistant speakers like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, but cannot the modems themselves cannot be controlled directly through voice commands.

The D-Link AC1750 has an MSRP of USD 79 (around Rs. 5,800) and the AC1900 has an MSRP of USD 89 (around Rs. 6,500). These will be sold in the American markets starting January. The company has not yet disclosed a global launch for them.

D-Link AX1800 Mesh Router

The D-Link AX1800 is the company’s latest and most advanced WiFi router with the latest WiFi 6 standards. The router has maximum data transfer speeds of over 1800Mbps. The newer WiFi 6 standard uses the 2.4GHz and the 5GHz band more efficiently providing a boost in network speeds and coverage as compared to previous routers. It also comes with support for mesh networks, meaning you can set up a new mesh or add this router to your existing mesh network at your place.

The D-Link AX1800 comes with MIMOx4 support, which means it can handle more than 4 simultaneous heavy data streams like VR Gaming, 4K Streaming, and more. It also comes with in-built integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a Gigabit Ethernet Port enabling over 1.3Gbps of data transfer speeds via LAN. The router is also set to get a series of updates from D-Link for improving features and effectiveness. It can be easily set up using the D-Link App from your smartphone.

D-Link has not yet unveiled the official pricing for the AX1800 Mesh Router. The router looks to have great potential, and will definitely provide a great upgrade for power users.