Infinix has now entered the TV market in India with its new X1 series of Android Smart TVs. The Infinix 32X1 and 43X1 are the newly launched models with sizes of 32-inches and 43-inches respectively. Both the TVs feature very narrow bezels and come with HDR10 certification. These also get Mediatek chipsets for smart functionalities with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.

Infinix 32X1 and 43X1 Smart TV – Price and Availability

The Infinix 32X1 is priced at Rs. 11,999/- and the 43X1 model is priced at Rs. 19,999/- in India. Both the TVs will feature a single black body color with the same design across them. These will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting from 18th December.

Infinix 32X1 Smart TV Specifications

The Infinix 32X1 Smart TV features a 32-inch LCD screen with LED backlighting at a resolution of 1366×768. The display is HDR10 and HLG certified with a 3000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio and peak brightness of 400 nits. The TV features very thin bezels across all the sides with both table and wall mounting options available.

The TV features Infinix EPIC 2.0 picture Engine for better picture quality and Low Blue Light Emission TUV Rheinland Certification that reduces the amount of blue light from entering your eyes during prolonged uses.

The 32X1 Smart TV by Infinix is powered by the quad-core Mediatek 6683 processor with Mali470 MP3 GPU. The system is coupled with 1GB of DDR4 RAM along with 8GB of storage. The TV runs on Android 9.0 with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and the Google Play Store. The TV also supports all popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, and more.

Being a Smart TV, the 32X1 comes with single-band 2,4GHz WiFi with 802.11 b/g/n standards along with Bluetooth 5.0. It also gets 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet port, and regular AV ports. This model gets an IR remote and comes loaded with 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The Infinix 32X1 Smart TV is priced at Rs. 11,999/-

Infinix 43X1 Smart TV Specifications

The Infinix 43X1 Smart TV has the same attractive thin-bezel design as the 32X1. The display size is 43-inches and the Full HD panel is an LCD screen with LED backlighting. It is again HDR10 and HLG certified but gets a higher Dynamic Contrast Ratio of 5000:1 with a peak brightness of 400 nits. It also retains the TUV Rheinland Certification for reduced emission of blue light while watching the TV.

Other details remain the same from the 32X1 model. This 43-inch variant gets the same quad-core Mediatek 6683 processor with Mali470 MP3 GPU with similar storage configurations. It runs on Android 9.0 with support for Google Play Store, Google Assistant along Chromecast. The Android OS ensures support for all popular OTT platforms as well.

The Infinix 43X1 Smart TV gets a set of 24W speakers with Dolby certification. It gets the same connectivity options as 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet port, and more. It also provides regular I/O ports like AV in and out and Optical Audio. This 43-inch model gets a Bluetooth remote from which Google Assitant can be triggered directly. The Infinix 43X1 Smart TV is priced at Rs. 19,999/-