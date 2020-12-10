Whatsapp has been pushing a lot of features recently, with even strong attempts to enter the payments market with WhatsApp UPI, just as an India specific feature. The popular messaging application now brings a new ‘Carts’ feature where users can buy things that are listed by WhatsApp Business Accounts. The company has pushed out this feature with a view of making purchases easier for the mass audience.

People can select single or multiple products listed by the seller on the respective WhatsApp Business handle, and the entire order will be sent to the seller as a single WhatsApp message. The feature also allows users to inquire about products, have a track record of them, and also offers to manage request options for sellers as well.

How to use WhatsApp Carts

Step 1: In your WhatsApp application, open any WhatsApp Business account from where you want to order.

Step 2: Tap on the Shopping button present to the side of the name of the contact.

Step 3: The catalog will now open, you can now browse through the products listed by the seller.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Add To Cart’ button on the respective product.

Step 5: The product will be successfully added to your WhatsApp Cart.

The order is placed in the form of a WhatsApp message in the seller’s WhatsApp Business chat. The service also provides an option to directly pay via WhatsApp Pay, which is WhatsApp UPI in India. Users can inquire about single or multiple products directly from the seller. There are also options available to add or remove items from your cart. The WhatsApp Carts feature offers almost every functionality of any fully-fledged shopping app.

The WhatsApp Carts feature will be rolled out to users in phases. Beta users can get early access, but the feature will be available for all the users very soon. It will be interesting to see how people react to this new feature by WhatsApp. It is not yet sure whether Business accounts will be allowed to put advertisements, which will then be shown in different parts of the app like Instagram.