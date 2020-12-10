The popular Indian brand boAt has now launched the boAt Watch Enigma in India, just within a short while of the boAt Storm smartwatch that was released last month. The new boAt Enigma Watch comes with a 1.54-inch screen that supports touch input and offers water-resistance as well. The Enigma Watch also supports various sports modes and has active SpO2 monitoring, that measures oxygen levels in your blood. It also features a heart rate sensor that he’s you track your blood pressure during workouts.

boAt Watch Enigma – Price and Availability

The boAt Watch Enigma is priced at Rs. 2,999/- and is available in only one color – Silver. The smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon India starting today.

boAt Watch Enigma Specifications

The new boAt Watch Enigma sports a square-shaped 1.54-inch display that supports touch input. The panel is LCD based and is multi-colored. The default watch faces can be changed from a variety of choices available in the companion application. The watch also sports a vibration motor that notifies you about calls, texts, reminders, and other notifications of your smartphone, when connected and synced via Bluetooth.

The boAt Watch Enigma uses Bluetooth 4.2 standards to connect with your smartphone. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, with the companion application available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store respectively. The watch can actively sync with your device where you can keep track of all your physical activities in the app. Basic analytics can also be seen directly on the watch’s face.

The boAt Watch Enigma offers 8 sports modes viz running, walking, climbing, riding, basketball, football, badminton, table tennis, and more. The watch can be preset as per your sport to get better tracking data. The Enigma watch also comes with 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, which can be seen directly on the watch. It can also track your sleep and your sleep patterns when you wear the watch while sleeping.

The Enigma watch is also water-resistant up to 3ATM or roughly 30 meters. It also supports various gestures to take photos from your smartphone, and remotely controls the media playback of your phone. The boAt Enigma Watch comes with a 230mAh battery which can last for 10 days with active users and has a standby time of 30 days as per the company.