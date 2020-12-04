Infinix Zero 8i has been officially launched by the company in India as its latest offering in the mid-range segment. It features a hole-punch design for dual-selfie cameras and comes with a 90Hz display. The device sports quad-rear cameras in a rotated-square-shaped module, with a 48MP primary sensor. The Infinix Zero 8i also has support for 33W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 8i – Price and Availability

The Infinix Zero 8i is priced at Rs. 14,999/- for the single 8GB+128GB variant. The device offers two colors to choose from – Silver Diamond and Black Diamond. The Infinix Zero 8i will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart starting from December 9th.

Infinix Zero 8i – Specifications

The Infinix Zero 8i sports a 6.85-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a hole-punch design, and runs on XOS7 based on Android 10. The display is a 90Hz panel and has a resolution of 2460×1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The device is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio G90T processor, and comes with 8GB RAM in India, as a single storage variant of 8GB+128GB of UFS storage. The storage can be expanded using the dedicated micro-SD card slot.

The Infinix Zero 8i comes with quad-rear cameras. The primary camera is a 48MPsensor with an f/1.79 lens, a secondary 8MP ultra-wide lens, a third 2MP depth sensor alongside a fourth AI-based lens. The dual-selfie cameras are housed by the hole-punch display to the top-left side of the screen. The first camera is a 16MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture along with a secondary 8MP camera as well. The device also supports various filters and portrait modes in the default camera app of XOS.

The device runs on a 4500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Infinix claims 49 hours of talk time on 4G LTE as battery life on the device. The company also bundles the fast charger in the box. The device is 4G LTE Enabled with support for VoLTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a USB-Type C port.

The Infinix Zero 8i features all necessary sensors like the accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The device weighs around 210 grams and has an overall footprint of 168.74mm x 76.08mm x 9.07mm.