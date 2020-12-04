It’s been just a few hours since the announcement of the upcoming Snapdragon 888 by Qualcomm, and we already have smartphone manufacturers announcing their phones that will feature the triple-eight. With the tag of being the latest and the greatest chipset of the Android side, which will be the first phone to possess the power of the Snapdragon 888? Here’s a list of smartphones from companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and OPPO that have confirmed certain devices with the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

OPPO Find X3

OPPO, the smartphone giant had recently confirmed an upcoming flagship device in its X-Series with the latest chipset from Qualcomm. The company even took it to a press release announcing its plans to release the next Find X device in Q1 2021.

Alen Wu (VP and President of Global Sales, OPPO) said, “We are sure that the next Find X series will deliver an extraordinary all-round experience to users around the globe”

The company had also said that will be bringing support for system-wide 10-bit color and High-Efficiency Image Format (HEIF) to its upcoming Find X3. This will be implemented with a change in the of the Colour Management System in OPPO’s ColourOS, which will require some good processing powers, that can be easily backed with the Snapdragon 888.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi was one of the quickest brands to announce a device with Snapdragon 888. Xiaomi’s Co-Founder and CEO Lei Jun said that the company will be launching the Xiaomi Mi 11 as its upcoming flagship around next year. What’s interesting here, that this announcement came in the very Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit on Tuesday, the same event where Snapdragon 888 was announced. The company also says that the Snapdragon 888 will make a World Debut on the Mi 11, which is a very bold claim.

Realme Race

Realme has teased about an upcoming flagship device, which is being codenamed ‘Race’. The teaser was posted by Realme Europe on Twitter, which was then retweeted by Realme VP and India CEO – Madhav Sheth. The company says that the upcoming device will offer one of the best gaming and video performance, hinting at the presence of a powerful chipset, which will the Snapdragon 888.

realme Race will be one of the first flagships powered by the new Qualcomm #Snapdragon888 #5G Mobile Platform. We'll see you at the #realmeRace finish line! pic.twitter.com/iHKMnba5pC — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) December 1, 2020

Mr. Madhav said in an interview, “We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021”

OnePlus 9 and Oneplus 9 Pro

Well, this is no surprise, as OnePlus always uses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in its flagship annual series. The Design Director of OnePlus, Hope Liu took it to social media saying “We believe that the technological innovation of this [Snapdragon 888] flagship platform in 5G, games, camera, and other aspects will contribute to the high-end flagship to be launched by OnePlus in the first half of next year”

Nubia Red Magic 6

Nubia and Red Magic does not have a huge market share in India but is very popular in other Asian countries. The company has teased about its Red Magic 6 device, on Weibo. The details were posted by Mr. Ni Fei, President of Nubia in the form of a poster. The picture confirms the presence of Snapdragon 888 in the device, however, not many details are available regarding the actual smartphone.

Apart from the above smartphones from companies that are expected to launch devices with Snapdragon 888 very soon, here are few more devices that will feature the same chipset, but will take time for a market entry. The rumored Vivo X60 Pro, Nubia Z, iQoo 7, and the ZTE Axon 30 are a few devices that are expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset very soon.