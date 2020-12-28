The Xiaomi Mi 11 has now been officially launched by the company and has become the world’s first device to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Mi 11 also features a 108MP primary rear camera as a part of the triple-rear camera setup. The device also features a new kind of display made of E4 light-emitting material with a 2K resolution.

Xiaomi Mi 11 – Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has been announced only in China as of now at CNY 3,999/- (around Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant and CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 48,000) for the 12GB+256GB storage model. The device will be sold in three colors – Horizon Blue, Frost White, and Midnight Gray. Xiaomi has also announced a vegan leather finish version in Lilac Purple and Honey Beige colors. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the launch of the Mi 11 in other global markets. The device will go on sale in China very soon in all the above-mentioned configurations.

Xiaomi Mi 11 – Specifications and Details

The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×3200 pixels or 2K to be precise with peak brightness levels of 1500 nits. The panel is made from E4 light-emitting materials as a part of Xiaomi’s R&D and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is HDR10 certified with Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) The device comes in a glass sandwich design with a hole-punch for the selfie camera on the top-left corner. The device runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 10.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 debuts the Snapdragon 888 chipset to the globe, which was announced by Qualcomm a while ago. The processor has coupled with 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The triple rear camera setup consists of a primary 108MP sensor with a pixel size of 1.6 microns and a lens with f/1.85 aperture. This camera also supports OIS, with a sensor size of 1/1.33-inch, which is twice as large as the sensor size of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The secondary camera is a 13MP wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture along with a 5MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens that has a focal length of 50 millimeters. Xiaomi also offers a lot of AI-based features for enchanting low-light camera performance in the MIUI camera app.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is 5G enabled with the new flagship chipset with support for 4G LTE as well. The device also comes with WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, IR sensor, and more for connectivity. The Mi 11 gets stereo speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon audio. However, it misses out on a headphone jack and has an in-display fingerprint scanner that can also work as a heart rate sensor.

The Mi 11 is powered by a 4600mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging using the GaN charger, and 50W wireless charging as well. The device also supports reverse wireless charging over 10W. The Mi 11 will offer two bundles, one with the 55W GaN charger included and the other ships without the charger. Both bundles are priced the same and Xiaomi does not charge anything extra for the charger.