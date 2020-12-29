The TWS earbuds market in India has seen a rise in recent times with more brands jumping in this race. More competition means more options for the customer, and so are these two choices from OnePlus and OPPO. The OnePlus Buds and OPPO Enco W51 are priced around the same 5000 rupees mark, but which one stands out of the two? Let’s find out in our comparison of the OnePlus Buds and OPPO Enco W51.

Case Design and Build

The case of both the earbuds is made from plastic. Oneplus Earbud’s case has a matte finish to it and comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. The case of the OPPO Enco W51 has a glossy finish and also comes with a USB Type-C port with support for Qi Wireless Charging, which is not found on the OnePlus Earbud’s case. OnePlus however has faster charging on its case. Both cases have a similar footprint and are moderately sized which should fit in your pocket easily.

Earbuds Design

The earbuds on the OnePlus Buds have a similar design resembling the Apple Airpods. They have a little glossy finish and are made from plastic. The OPPO Enco W51 earbuds have a different design, with its sound module shaped slant with the perpendicular rod. We found the Enco W51’s design to be similar to the Zoo-Zoos from old Vodafone India advertisements. These also have a slightly glossy finish to it. Both the OnePlus Earbuds and the OPPO Enco W51 have in-ear style ear tips which are interchangeable. The OnePlus Earbuds weighs around 41 grams with the case which is lighter than the OPPO Enco W51 that weighs 55 grams, case included.

Specifications

The OnePlus Earbuds have 13.4mm drivers with IPX4 certification. This makes the OnePlus splash-proof against slight droplets and sweat. The OPPO Enco W51 has 7mm drivers with an IP54 rating. The water resistance on both the earbuds is similar and surely are not recommended to be used in direct contact of water. Both earbuds have support for touch gestures for pausing and skipping audio tracks. However, these gestures can be customized only when you have a respective OnePlus or OPPO device, else you can normally use the default gestures on any device. The OPPO Enco W51 has support for Active Noise Cancellation. The OnePlus Earbuds only use noise cancellation algorithms to isolate noises. Wear-detection is also present on both earbuds which basically pauses the video or audio track when you take any one earbud out of your ear.

The OnePlus Earbuds and OPPO Enco W51 use Bluetooth 5.0 for audio transmission and have an accessibility range of 10 meters. Both earbuds only support AAC and SBC codecs, with no support for Qualcomm AptX HD audio. The OPPO Enco W51 offers a low-latency mode which can be useful at times while playing games. Both TWS earbuds support quick pairing and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The gesture support however might vary from device to device. Calls are supported on both the devices and the OPPO Enco W51 offers ANC even during calls, which the OnePlus Earbuds cannot. Both can be used in mono-mode by keeping the other pair of earbuds in the case, and calls can be answered even in the mono mode.

Battery and Charging

The OnePlus Earbuds are powered by a 35mAh battery in each earbud, and the case has a 420mAh battery. The case can be fully charged in 80 minutes and the total battery life when combined with the case is 30 hours, as claimed by OnePlus. The OPPO Enco W51 has 25mAh batteries in each earbud with a 480mAh battery in the case. These can be charged in 80 minutes as well, but OPPO claims a shorter battery life than the OnePlus Earbuds, which is of 20 hours with ANC enabled and 24 hours without ANC. The OPPO Enco W51 has support for Wireless Charging and can be charged in 2.5 hours wirelessly. OnePlus tries to compensate for the absence of Wireless Charging by providing fast charging on the OnePlus Earbuds, the company claims that the OnePlus Earbuds can provide 10 hours of music playback on a 10-minute charge.

Pricing and Availablity

The OnePlus Earbuds are priced at Rs. 4990 and are available in three colors – Black, White, and Nord Blue. These are sold on OnePlus.in and Amazon.in. The OPPO Enco W51 is priced at Rs. 4999 and users can choose between two colors – Blue and White. These can be purchased on Amazon.in and select retail stores.